How Musk’s Mars Mission Could Light a Fire Under This Unknown Stock

“The sky is the limit” is an encouraging way to say that anything is achievable. Possibilities are endless, so goals should be vast. There are, after all, no roadblocks among the clouds.
And while it’s a nice idiomatic sentiment, the phrase, which dates to a book from 1908, finds itself limited.
Especially when, 60 year later, NASA’s historic Apollo 11 mission sent man further than the sky… and on to the rocky surface of the moon. We discussed man’s historic first lunar steps – and the space stocks that subsequently shot into orbit– in Thursday’s Smart Money. (I see the phenomenon blasting off again… this time with AI stocks.)
But now, nearly another 60 year later, even the moon is no longer the limit.
That is, if all goes according to Elon Musk’s cosmic ambitions.
In a post on X last weekend, Musk claimed that his Starship, the flagship spacecraft from SpaceX, is set to embark on a historic journey Mars by the end of 2026. This time, its passenger won’t be a typical astronaut, but Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) AI-powered humanoid robot.
Meanwhile… Musk is expanding his reach into the U.S. government, serving as a senior advisor to President Donald Trump and as head of the cost- and jobs-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.
With his hands in both private industry and public policy, Musk’s moves now carry unprecedented weight.
So, in today’s Smart Money, let’s dive into how Musk’s ambitions have led to SpaceX’s plans to explore Mars…
And the opportunity these ambitions provide for investors.
Plus, I’ll point you toward another groundbreaking Musk innovation that also could deliver big gains, if you know where to look.
Let’s dive in…
Out of Science Fiction
Musk’s passion for Mars isn’t a new development.
Since 2001, he’s been advocating to bring humanity to the “fourth rock from the sun,” beginning with his involvement in the Mars Society, a space advocacy organization that promotes human exploration and settlement.
This long-standing dream became SpaceX’s mission: to establish a self-sustaining human presence on Mars, ultimately making humanity a multiplanetary species.
Galactic, colonial ambition? Check.
The infrastructure to carry it out? Also, check.
In 2010, SpaceX began missions for its Falcon 9 rocket – a reusable, two-stage rocket designed to safely transport people and payloads into Earth’s orbit and beyond. By reusing key rocket components, SpaceX dramatically reduced launch costs and has executed 447 successful missions to date.
The Dragon spacecraft, also flying since 2010, can transport up to seven passengers to and from Earth’s orbit. As the only current vehicle capable of returning large amounts of cargo from space and the first private spacecraft to carry humans to the International Space Station (ISS), Dragon recently brought astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back home after their extended stay in space.
Starship represents SpaceX’s most advanced system yet. Designed to carry 100 people on interplanetary journeys, the vehicle will also support satellite delivery, lunar base development, and even Earth-based transportation. With an unmatched payload capacity and lower per-launch costs than current Falcon vehicles, Starship may revolutionize cargo and crew delivery across the solar system.
And Musk claims it will start with Optimus.
With plans to send humanoid robots now to Mars, Musk is one step – or perhaps light years – ahead of conventional thinking.
We know this from many of Musk’s previous achievements – from revolutionizing online payments with PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) to transforming the automotive industry with Tesla.
His companies don’t just develop products…
They redefine entire industries.
SpaceX’s Explosive Growth
SpaceX has seen rapid growth, becoming America’s No.1 space exploration company, thanks to its collaboration with NASA. And Musk’s involvement with the U.S. government seems likely it will only continue.
If all goes according to plan, Musk could be sending humans to Mars in just five years.
And that’s not even the big opportunity with SpaceX.
The more immediate opportunity is Starlink, SpaceX’s broadband satellite network. By leveraging its revolutionary reusable rocket technology, SpaceX has already deployed 7,000 Starlink satellites, adding approximately 60 new units weekly and providing service across 114 countries.
Starlink now has 5 million users. And with 5.5 billion internet users worldwide, the growth potential is extraordinary. Last year alone, Starlink doubled its customer base.
In fact, this week, Starlink satellites were officially installed in the White House.
So, if you claim a “stake” in SpaceX today, you’d be getting on the ground floor of what could be a new internet giant.
With additional satellites going into space, I predict its service will keep getting better and cheaper, leading to massive gains in shares of SpaceX.
But here’s the challenge: SpaceX is a privately held company. Investing in it requires you to be wealthy… or have some serious Silicon Valley connections.
But of course with Musk, there’s always more…
He is working on another revolutionary project involving the race toward superintelligent AI – what I call “Apollo 2.0.”
So, love him or hate him, we’ve seen that Musk’s big ideas repeatedly translate into groundbreaking projects – and potential investment gains.
