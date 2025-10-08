A $4T Opportunity Starts Now

The story behind Project Yorktown… what it is and how big it could be… how to invest… Bitcoin and gold hit new all-time highs
Over the last week, our hypergrowth expert Luke Lango has been predicting a coming “financial reset” – a seismic event he’s dubbed Project Yorktown.
It’s so significant that it’s managed to do what almost nothing else in Washington can – unite Democrats and Republicans. More than a hundred Democrats reportedly crossed the aisle to support it.
Here’s Luke:
Some estimates suggest 10x gains in the next 12 months, 30x in the next three years, and even 100x by 2030 for those who understand where the money is going.
So, what’s the real story behind the name “Project Yorktown”?
We’ve hit an inflection point in the global financial system, and a new era in digital currencies
Project Yorktown involves a handful of massive stories all intersecting at once…
Fiat currency debasement, sovereign debt crises, asset tokenization, the blockchain, and the era of stablecoins.
Altogether, we’re looking at the potential for a $4 trillion opportunity (possibly more as we’ll detail in a bit) …
Let’s back up to make sure we’re all on the same page.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies, but they’re nothing like Bitcoin or Ethereum. They aren’t volatile and don’t promise “get rich quick” gains. But they’re quietly becoming the most important financial innovation since the credit card.
In simple terms, stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar. Their value is in how they let money move across the blockchain in a near-frictionless way. Here’s a high-level overview of their benefits:
- Stablecoin transfers settle in minutes, regardless of geographic location or banking hours.
- The transactions are much cheaper than traditional wire transfers or credit card payments.
- And they can be accessed and transacted at any time – you just need an internet connection and a digital wallet.
Here’s Luke with more context:
Stablecoins serve as the “oil” of crypto markets — greasing trading pairs, DeFi protocols, and cross-border payments.
But that’s just the starting point…
The potential market for stablecoins is orders of magnitude larger once tokenization and payments enter the picture.
“Tokenization” has many applications, but the most relevant one for investors is “asset tokenization,” which converts the value of a physical asset, like real estate, into digital tokens on a blockchain.
Each token represents a fractional share of ownership, allowing investors to buy a portion of some high-value asset. This makes assets that were once only available to the super-wealthy accessible to many investors.
Given their variety of uses and transactional benefits, Luke says stablecoins are the bridge between the old financial world and the new one:
If 2020–2021 was the era of DeFi, and 2023–2024 was the era of Bitcoin ETFs, then 2025–2026 could be the era of stablecoins.
Why? Because we’re at an inflection point. The world’s financial system is finally colliding with blockchain rails, and stablecoins are the bridge asset that makes that collision possible.
Now, behind that “finally colliding” is a key detail…
For the first time, Washington is getting ready to bless this technology.
Washington’s quiet pivot moment
Remember Gary Gensler?
He was the former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission – and the most hated man in the crypto industry.
As head of the SEC, he sued Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken… he went after various crypto tokens such as Ripple (XRP), trying to treat them as unregistered securities… and his overall attitude toward crypto was so adversarial that it prompted rebukes from politicians like Congressman Tom Emmer, saying:
Gary Gensler has been the worst thing that could ever have happened to the SEC…
His open-door policy is the biggest frock that, you know what that ever existed. It’s literally, come on in, tell me what your project is, and then we’re going to sue you.
No more.
We now have crypto advocates in key government agencies, and they’re pushing forward new pro-crypto agendas.
Back to Luke:
This October, two potential policy milestones could accelerate the adoption curve:
The Genius Bill Comment Deadline.
- This is Congress’ attempt to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins.
- The October deadline for public comments is critical: if industry groups and lobbyists successfully steer the conversation toward a light-touch, innovation-friendly framework, it will give U.S.-backed stablecoins a green light to scale.
- Think of it like ETFs in the early 2000s — once the rules were clear, adoption skyrocketed.
Momentum on the Clarity Act.
- This act aims to define when tokens are or aren’t securities.
- Why does that matter for stablecoins? Because issuers and exchanges need regulatory certainty to onboard banks, fintechs, and payment processors.
- If progress continues here, the legal risk of stablecoin integration drops dramatically, unlocking institutional adoption.
Together, these represent the first real shot at mainstreaming stablecoins in the U.S. financial system.
Luke believes the bipartisan support for Project Yorktown was no accident. It’s a recognition that America’s financial independence now depends on rebuilding its monetary infrastructure – moving away from foreign debt dependence and toward a blockchain-based, U.S.-anchored financial system.
In other words, the stablecoin infrastructure – now supported by the U.S. government – is at the heart of Project Yorktown.
How big is this opportunity?
Luke reports that stablecoins already have about $160 billion in circulation, mostly through Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). But Luke believes that’s only the tip of the iceberg:
If the crypto market grows from roughly $2.5 trillion today to $10 trillion by 2030, stablecoin supply could easily scale to $1 trillion just to support liquidity.
That’s just within crypto.
The growth curve explodes once you factor in the tokenization of traditional assets – bonds, equities, real estate. Luke says that even a modest 5% migration of global assets onto blockchain rails could mean $25 trillion worth of tokenized value, all requiring stablecoin infrastructure to move and settle.
Payments and remittances could add hundreds of billions more. And don’t forget institutional adoption.
Here’s Luke ballparking the entire prospective market size:
Scenarios by 2030:
- Base Case (crypto-only): ~$1T supply.
- Moderate Case (tokenization + payments): $3–5T supply.
- Aggressive Case (full integration into finance): $7–10T supply.
That would make stablecoins one of the largest financial asset classes on Earth.
How do you invest?
That’s what Luke’s Project Yorktown live event on Monday tackled. But here are some big-picture thoughts and names from Luke:
Stablecoins are not a speculative altcoin trade. They’re infrastructure.
The winners here will be issuers (Circle, Tether, PayPal, maybe even banks), infrastructure providers (blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche), and custodians of tokenized Treasuries (BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, JPMorgan).
In other words, investing in stablecoins isn’t about owning USDC or USDT — it’s about backing the companies and protocols that will profit from stablecoin rails becoming global financial plumbing.
Sticking with the crypto world…
Bitcoin’s momentum has returned with a vengeance.
Over the past week the grandaddy crypto ripped back above $120k and briefly pushed past $125k yesterday, hitting a fresh all-time high as buyers piled in.
Back to Luke with the tailwinds driving the surge:
The rally was fueled by a mix of macro optimism (rate cut hopes creeping back onto the calendar) and structural strength in the crypto economy, with stablecoins and tokenization projects drawing increasing investor attention…
Technicals have flipped constructive again.
Bitcoin has reclaimed its shorter-term moving averages, and the $104K 200-day support — which looked like a looming test just last week — now feels comfortably in the rear-view mirror.
Momentum, breadth, and sentiment are aligning, setting the stage for a potential strong October.
It’s not just Bitcoin – gold is surging too
As I write Tuesday, gold futures have set a new all-time high, topping $4,000 for the first time. Why?
We could point toward rate-cut hopes and soft real yields… macropolitical uncertainty… and momentum (among other factors), but the big one remains…
Gold is the ultimate hedge against the excesses of global governments.
Most advanced Western governments have made more financial promises than their economies can realistically support. They have mountains of debt and unfunded obligations so gargantuan that they can’t be repaid as is. The only hope is through money that’s been diluted, devalued, and frankly – mangled.
In other words, our global governments will print their way out of trouble. It’s a pattern we’ve seen through thousands of years of economic history.
So, investors are turning toward assets that can’t be conjured out of thin air – gold (and silver), and digital alternatives like Bitcoin.
This is a tailwind that won’t disappear anytime soon. Sure, gold and Bitcoin can – and will – go through temporary corrections when momentum pushes prices too high, too fast. But don’t miss the massive structural tailwind behind these two hard assets today.
Coming full circle
Bitcoin and gold are hitting new highs…
This is a signal that investors see what’s coming – a slow, steady erosion of fiat’s real value. Against that reality, Luke’s Project Yorktown brings a twist…
While Bitcoin and gold are the escape valves for our wealth, stablecoins are becoming the new plumbing to the entire economic system. Even though they’re pegged to the dollar, their benefit isn’t about beating inflation or preserving buying power, it’s in replacing the old financial rails that inflation has exposed as broken.
Our goal? Identify the top players that are a part of this new system – the handful of stocks and cryptos making transactions faster, cheaper, borderless, and beyond the reach of central bank red tape. Invest, and then hold on.
This shift is coming. Let’s get there first.
