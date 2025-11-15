The Chip that Changed History and Your Portfolio

The Day That Changed Technology Forever
Most people won’t circle today, November 15, on their calendars.
It’s not a holiday. And unless you’re a fan of Bundt cake or spicy guacamole – both of which apparently have “national days” this week – it might seem like just another date.
But for investors, November 15 marks the quiet birth of something that reshaped the entire world and still powers your portfolio today.
On that day in 1971, Intel introduced the first microprocessor, the 4004, a sliver of silicon that turned computers from room-sized machines into pocket-sized powerhouses.
In the simplest terms, the microprocessor enabled the consolidation of a computer’s central processing unit onto a single chip.
The evolution of the microprocessor sparked a technological revolution. Computers became smaller and more powerful simultaneously.
That meant that computers could be small enough to sell to everyday consumers. The evolution of microprocessors led to their integration into all sorts of devices you use every day – including cars and household appliances – and fundamentally changed how technology is integrated into our lives.
From there, the evolution only accelerated and ushered in the era of exponential progress we live in today.
The 1980s PC boom turned Intel and Microsoft into Wall Street juggernauts. Every new chip meant faster computers, new software, and rising stock prices. The companies that controlled the silicon and the systems around it captured decades of compounding growth.
By the 1990s, Moore’s Law – which predicts that computing power will double every two years – had become the ultimate business plan. Intel and AMD battled for speed. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) quietly became the industry’s backbone, manufacturing chips for the world.
Meanwhile, the rise of the internet created a new generation of winners built on top of that silicon foundation.
Then came mobile.
A British design firm called ARM Holdings designed the chips that powered nearly every smartphone and fueled the rise of Apple, which eventually built its own ARM-based chips and reshaped personal computing again.
Now we’re in the AI era. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) holds all the major players in the semiconductor space. Below is a chart showing its growth since the debut of ChatGPT three years ago.
NVIDIA’s graphics chips, once made for gaming, have become the engines of AI and cloud computing.
Each wave of innovation has crowned new kings and handed big gains to investors who spotted the change early.
However, the market is no longer the same
Wall Street doesn’t wait years for these shifts to play out.
In the AI era, leadership changes in weeks, not decades. By the time a company hits CNBC, it’s already too late.
The biggest money on Wall Street, the insiders, algorithms and institutions, have already made their moves and driven up the price.
That’s why I’ve been paying such close attention to Jonathan Rose, the former Chicago Board Options Exchange market maker, and his Advanced Notice service.
Jonathan has tools and experience beyond anything Main Street uses. He watches where institutional traders – the hedge funds, the quant desks, the proprietary trading firms – are quietly positioning their money before the news breaks and before the moves begin.
Using his Advanced Notice system, Jonathan tracks unusual options activity in every sector driving today’s exponential growth: AI, semiconductors, cloud computing, energy infrastructure, robotics, and more.
He uses real-time signals of where billions of dollars in smart money is flowing… often before the stock charts reflect what’s coming.
In fact, the same system that once helped him trade against the fastest, smartest and most competitive institutions on earth is now helping his subscribers multiply the gains of the trends they’re already investing in.
And the proof is in the results…
Jonathan’s Advanced Notice system has already produced 49 winning trades with an average gain of 267%, including wins as high as 2,785% in just 26 days.
He isn’t just following the AI boom – he’s showing subscribers how to trade it like the pros, capturing the bursts of momentum that can dramatically amplify your returns on the stocks you already own… and uncovering new opportunities before the crowd sees them.
Last week, Jonathan held a briefing, The Profit Surge Event…
Joined by Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and Luke Lango, Jonathan revealed the signals his system is currently flashing – including several trades tied directly to the next wave of AI and semiconductor innovation.
In the event, he broke down how he reads options flow, how he trades around these tech megatrends, and how you can use the very same tools Wall Street uses to spot the next leaders of this generational tech shift.
If you’ve ever wondered how to stay ahead in a market that’s moving faster than any in history…
If you want to be positioned before the next NVIDIA, ARM, or TSMC moment hits the mainstream…
You’ll want to watch The Profit Surge Event.
Click here to watch a replay of The Profit Surge Event and see his newest profit signals before the next phase of the AI boom takes hold.
