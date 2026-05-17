Missed This 5,000% Gain With Nvidia? Here’s What to Do Next…

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Editor’s Note: For nearly 50 years, Louis Navellier has built his reputation around finding fundamentally strong growth stocks before Wall Street catches on.
Few examples are bigger than Nvidia, which recently crossed the 5,000% mark for his long-term subscribers.
In today’s issue, I invited Louis to explain how his Stock Grader system identified Nvidia years before AI became Wall Street’s favorite story — and why he believes a new group of smaller companies may now be showing similar early signals.
He also shares several remarkable stories from subscribers whose lives were changed by Nvidia’s rise, along with details from his recent 10X Fed Shock video, where he outlines 53 of the small-cap stocks his system is flagging right now. You can watch the replay here.
Here’s Louis…
Imagine making 5,000% on a stock.
I’ll give you a moment with that number.
In real terms, a $10,000 investment becomes $500,000. A $20,000 investment becomes $1 million. A $50,000 investment — money that might otherwise be sitting in a savings account earning almost nothing — becomes $2.5 million.
Now, think of what you could do with that.
Pay off the house. Wipe out your kids’ student loans. Retire a few years early. Take the trip you’ve been putting off for a decade. Set up the grandkids with a heck of a graduation present.
Whatever it is that would change your life, or the lives of the people around you, that number could do it.
Sound impossible? I understand why you might think so.
But I want to introduce you to some people for whom it wasn’t.
See, last week, we crossed the 5,000% mark with one of my Growth Investor recommendations.
The stock? Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).
It was a big deal, so when I sent the news to my subscribers, I asked them to write in and share what the ride had meant for them.
I was blown away by the responses. What they told me reminded me why I do this.
So, in this piece, I want to share a few of their stories. I’ll tell you how this recommendation came about, what I think happens next with NVIDIA – and, most importantly, what to do next.
Then, I’ll wrap things up by telling you why I believe the next generation of stories like these is already taking shape. That’s one of the reasons I hosted my 10X Fed Shock event earlier this week. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the replay yet, I think what I’m about to share will make you want to.
Nvidia Made These People Rich
“NVDA has made me wealthy — some people call it rich. I am sitting on over $2.1 million in unrealized gains on a basis of $42,000. But it’s better than that. I’ve been a Navellier subscriber since the 1990s, and it’s that which has really made me wealthy. Louis’s recommendations have done that for me. Hands down the best ROI of any investment product or manager I’ve ever seen or used. When I started investing with Louis, my trade size was $1,000. It grew to $5,000, then $10,000, $25,000, $50,000 and now $100,000 as I reinvest my gains.”
— Jeff S.
“Louie, I can’t thank you enough for your recommendation of NVDA. I invested about $9,000 a few years ago and now it is worth about $340,000. I worked in a factory for over 40 years and never made over $35,000 a year. Thanks to you, I learned how to save and invest. We have gone on trips, given money to charity, and given shares to family for Christmas and other occasions. We are now worth over $3,000,000. The system works every time if you just stick to it and don’t quit when there is a correction.”
— Tom S.
“I’ve been following your Growth Investor advice for many years and recently upgraded to Omnia member. I purchased NVDA in June 2019 on your advice for $3.73 and added to it at $7.34 in February 2020. What a fantastic win. But my portfolio looked terribly unbalanced at this point. It occurred to me to gift each of my four nephews and nieces 100 shares of NVDA. Thanks to you, I’ve become their Favorite Aunt. For a couple of them, it was their first exposure to owning stocks. I hope I’ve opened their eyes to new possibilities for building wealth.”
— Sue M.
How It Started
Oddly, Nvidia started out as what I’d call a “story stock” for me. I originally recommended it in May 2016 after visiting my son at Stanford. The school debuted a self-driving race car named Shelley, built using chips from a company most investors hadn’t paid much attention to yet. The name on those chips was Nvidia.
I’ll be transparent with you. I sold the stock after locking in a solid gain. At the time, it felt like the right call.
But I re-added it to our Buy List over at Growth Investor in May 2019. Back then, the AI buildout we’re living through today was not on anyone’s radar. But my Stock Grader system flagged it the way it flags every stock: strong earnings revisions, phenomenal surprise history, accelerating sales.
The model doesn’t care about stories. It cares about numbers. And Nvidia’s numbers were extraordinary.
They still are.
What the Numbers Say Now
I want to be honest with you. I’ve been at this for nearly 50 years, and I’ve never seen anything quite like this. Not in terms of speed. Not in terms of scale. Not in terms of how completely one company has become the backbone of a technological revolution that is still, by my estimation, in the early innings.
Jensen Huang’s team recently reported sales up over 100% year over year. Again. The order backlog keeps growing. The data center business keeps expanding. Every major hyperscaler on Earth is lining up to buy more Nvidia silicon. And the replacement cycle for Blackwell chips hasn’t even started in earnest.
So what do we do now?
We hold.
I know that might sound anticlimactic after a 5,000% gain. But when a stock scores this high in my fundamental model, when the earnings revisions keep moving in the right direction and the order backlog keeps getting bigger, I don’t look for the exit. I keep my head down and I stick with it.
What’s clear to me is that Nvidia isn’t resting on its success. The company has plans for robotics, self-driving, quantum computing, and more.
Add it all up, and I believe NVDA will hit $300 per share by the end of 2026 and $500 per share by the end of the decade.
To put it simply: this is a stock that could make you rich, folks. If it hasn’t already.
The Secret to Life-Changing Gains
I’m not sharing these stories to brag.
I’m sharing them because I want you to understand something important about how wealth like this actually gets built.
Nvidia was not a household name when I recommended it. It’s easy to forget that, because today everyone, everywhere in the financial media talks about it… all the time.
But back in 2019, only video game enthusiasts knew about Nvidia chips for their superior graphics. It was just a smaller company doing some interesting stuff.
But it showed up in my Stock Grader system with exactly the right combination of signals: strong and improving fundamentals… and institutional money beginning to move in quietly ahead of the headlines.
That’s it. That’s the whole secret.
The next Nvidia won’t announce itself either. It won’t be a name you already know. It won’t be a stock your neighbor is talking about at a barbecue.
By the time a company reaches the kind of size and visibility that makes it feel “safe” to buy, the window for the biggest gains has usually already begun to close.
The investors who built the kind of wealth you just read about got there by being early.
Not reckless. Not speculative. Early. Positioned before the crowd figured it out.
And here’s the thing about being early. You can’t do it by gut feel. You can’t do it by following the news.
You need a machine that is scanning thousands of stocks every single week, looking for the specific combination of signals that tend to show up before the price starts to take off.
That’s what Stock Grader does. That’s what it did with Nvidia. And that’s what it’s doing right now…
What Comes Next
Right now, my system has flagged 53 stocks showing those same early signals. Strong fundamentals. Building institutional buying pressure. Consistent top rankings month after month.
Most of them are names you’ve probably never heard of. They’re too small for the big Wall Street funds to touch. But they’re not too small for my system, and they’re not too small for you.
Small-cap stocks – like the ones I recommend in my Breakthrough Stocks service – are already on fire. The Russell 2000 is up 38% over the past year. And I believe we are at the beginning of a sustained tailwind for exactly this corner of the market.
I lay out the full case in my new 10X Fed Shock video. And I include my highest-conviction picks from that list.
If you haven’t watched the replay yet, I’d encourage you to do it today.
The next group of winners is already showing up in my system. If even one of these stocks does a fraction of what Nvidia has done, the stories that come out of it could look a lot like the ones you just read.
Here’s that link again to watch the replay.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
P.S. The subscriber stories Louis shares in today’s issue are genuinely remarkable — but what stood out to me most is how often the same theme comes up: These investors got positioned early, before Nvidia became a household name. That’s exactly what Louis believes may be happening again right now in a new group of smaller stocks his system is flagging. If you haven’t watched the replay of his 10X Fed Shock video yet, I’d encourage you to do that here.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)