Will the Worst-Case Scenario Unfold Tonight?

U.S. strikes military targets on Iran’s key oil island… Trump warns “a whole civilization will die tonight”… Luke Lango’s framework for what comes next… and how to position now
As I write Tuesday, we’re just hours away from President Donald Trump’s 8 p.m. deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.
For weeks, Trump has issued a series of ultimatums demanding Iran reopen the Strait – the narrow waterway through which roughly 20% of the world’s seaborne oil flows every day.
Each prior deadline came and went with some diplomatic cover to justify an extension. This time, Trump set a hard deadline of 8 p.m. tonight – and warned that failure to comply would trigger massive U.S. strikes on Iran’s power plants, bridges and civilian infrastructure.
Last night, U.S. forces struck dozens of military targets on Kharg Island – the small island off Iran’s Gulf coast through which roughly 90% of the country’s crude oil is exported. Importantly, U.S. officials confirmed the strikes did not target oil infrastructure – hitting military installations only. The administration appears to be holding Iran’s energy assets as a final bargaining chip.
Then, this morning, Trump posted this on Truth Social:
A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.
I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.
He added that tonight would be “one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard responded by warning it would “deprive the U.S. and its allies of the region’s oil and gas for years” if further strikes occur.
Officials called on young Iranians to form human chains around the country’s power plants. Ceasefire talks, Tehran says, remain at a “critical, sensitive stage” – though Iran has explicitly rejected any temporary ceasefire, demanding a permanent end to the war.
With tonight’s deadline looming, the question is whether Trump will follow through on strikes against power plants and civilian infrastructure – a genuinely new and more serious step than anything we’ve seen so far.
What does this mean for investors?
Yesterday, our technology expert Luke Lango, editor of Innovation Investor, laid out a framework for thinking through this moment. His analysis has only grown more urgent since he wrote it.
Luke’s starting point was President Trump’s Easter Sunday ultimatums and how this deadline felt different from those that came before. His conclusion: this would resolve in one of three ways – not another extension.
Here’s Luke:
Outcome 1 — Deal: Some variant of a ceasefire framework gets accepted… Hormuz reopening timed to the verification period. Both sides claim victory. War ends.
Outcome 2 — TACO withdrawal: Trump pulls the U.S. out unilaterally without a formal agreement. Declares objectives achieved — nuclear program destroyed, navy decimated, missile stockpiles reduced, military command decapitated.
Outcome 3 — Power plant strikes and escalation: The deadline is real, Iran doesn’t move, Trump executes. The worst-case scenario that markets have been pricing as a tail becomes the base case.
Luke assigned Outcomes 1 and 2 a combined probability of 80-85% when he wrote that yesterday morning.
But the Kharg Island strikes, Trump’s “whole civilization” post, and Iran’s refusal to budge suggest the needle has moved…
We may already be inside Outcome 3.
What Outcome 3 means – and what to do about it
Back to Luke:
If Trump executes power plant strikes — and oil gaps to $130-140 on the open — the calculus changes dramatically.
The consumer, already stretched to near-breaking point, cannot absorb another $20-30 per barrel on a sustained basis without genuine demand destruction. We would be looking at an economy that tips from recession risk into actual recession with a lag of 60-90 days.
In that scenario: the bullish thesis gets paused, not abandoned.
The AI infrastructure fundamental case remains intact… But the holding period through a recession extends from months to a year or more.
We would move to maximum defensiveness — heavy cash, energy overweight, hard assets — and wait for the Outcome 3 bottom before redeploying into AI infrastructure at even more dislocated prices.
On that note, West Texas Intermediate crude has jumped more than 2% as I write on Tuesday afternoon. Brent crude trades near $110.
Meanwhile, all three major stock indexes are down, though off their lows this morning.
The market is on edge but not yet panicking. But that may change tonight.
Why the U.S. consumer can’t handle much more of this
Here’s what makes tonight’s deadline so economically urgent – and why Luke believes the pressure to reach a deal is intense on both sides of the negotiating table.
Yesterday brought the March ISM Services report, and it was genuinely troubling.
Here’s Luke with the details:
This is the most alarming U.S. economic data of the entire conflict.
Not uncomfortable. Not concerning. Alarming.
The headline index fell to 54 – a 2.1-point drop from February – posting its biggest one-month decline in a year. The Prices Paid component spiked to 70.7 – the highest reading since October 2022, when inflation was running above 8%. That single component jumped 7.7 points in one month, its largest surge in nearly 14 years.
But the biggest eyecatcher was the Employment Index, which collapsed from 51.8 to 45.2. As Luke explains, that’s not a slowdown reading. It’s a recession reading:
The ISM Services Employment index has only been at or below 45 during three periods in modern economic history: the Dot-Com crash, the Global Financial Crisis, and COVID.
Not the 2018 rate scare. Not Liberation Day 2025.
The three actual recessions of the last 25 years.
Put those two numbers together – a Prices Paid spike and an Employment collapse – and Luke says we have “the textbook definition of stagflation printing in real time.”
This puts the Fed in a terrible bind. Cutting rates into a Prices Paid spike accelerates inflation. Hiking into 45.2 Employment risks turning a severe contraction into a full collapse.
So, what’s the fix?
Back to Luke:
Only ending the oil shock — which is not in the Fed’s toolkit but is very much in Trump’s — addresses both problems simultaneously.
Which is why Luke believes the political math is becoming impossible to ignore:
ISM Services Employment at 45.2 flows into May and June payrolls with a two to four-month lag.
If the war continues and oil stays at $110+, the May and June payroll reports could print negative — actual job losses — during the exact window when midterm campaigning reaches full intensity.
Negative job prints with $5 gas is not a difficult political environment to analyze. It is a catastrophic one.
In other words, the potential economic fallout may be our best shot at preventing greater escalation tonight than any diplomatic proposal.
The bottom line
What happens tonight could have a profound impact on our economy and stock market.
If the 8 p.m. deadline passes without a deal, resulting in infrastructure strikes, the next several days will be volatile and uncomfortable for most portfolios.
On the flip side, if a last-minute deal is reached, Luke says it will trigger “the AI infrastructure re-rating that we have been waiting for. The Liberation Day playbook executes. Multi-month bull market in AI names follows.”
For now, we’ll end by borrowing from how Luke ended his Daily Notes:
Watch [tonight]. The next [24] hours are the most consequential of this entire conflict.
We’ll have a full update in tomorrow’s Digest.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg