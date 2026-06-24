A New All-Time High, an 81% Overnight Gain, and One “Forever Stock”

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The AI power play making new highs… a pharma stock hiding in plain sight… and a biotech trader’s edge you can steal…
Before we dig in today, how did Micron (MU) do?
By the time you read this, the memory giant will have reported earnings – they dropped shortly after today’s closing bell.
Micron is one of the clearest signals we have on real-world AI infrastructure demand. A strong print could hand the AI trade a fresh tailwind heading into tomorrow’s open. A miss could give the bears something new to work with.
Regardless, we’ll have the full recap for you tomorrow. For now, go check the numbers – they’ll give you a sense for tomorrow’s market.
Meanwhile, there’s no shortage of headline noise right now.
Inflation data, Fed uncertainty, geopolitical tremors – pick your distraction. But somewhere inside all that noise, many stocks are climbing for real, fundamental reasons. Companies with genuine tailwinds, catalysts, and expert conviction behind them.
Today, let’s make that our focus. No macro deep-dive, no Fed speculation, no handwringing about market overhangs. Just three stocks our analysts like – and why. All for one goal…
Put a few more bucks in your pocket.
Bloom Energy: the stock that just hit a record high for a very good reason
Last Thursday, Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) surged 15% to a then-record high of $328.91. The rally continued into the next trading session on Monday, lifting the stock an additional 5% to a new all-time high of $345.85.
Here’s what happened – and why it matters looking forward…
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted to order the nation’s largest electric grid operators to dramatically accelerate the time it takes major power users to connect to the grid.
Under the new directives, grid operators have 30 days to report available capacity and 60 days to submit formal plans to reform their hookup rules – all aimed at shrinking the data center connection timeline from years to roughly 90 days. FERC chair Laura Swett called the decision “historic.”
For Bloom Energy, this is more than a headline. It validates the entire bet the company has been making on the AI data center market.
Our senior analyst Brian Hunt, who writes the free daily newsletter Money & Megatrends, has been building the bull case for AI power consumption stocks for some time.
Here’s Brian to explain the bigger picture:
Given AI’s enormous promise, large tech firms such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle and Meta have invested over $1 trillion in specialized semiconductors, data centers and other AI infrastructure components.
They are on pace to invest around $700 billion this year alone and more than $3 trillion after that. Both the scale and the velocity of this investment boom are unprecedented. It is the largest collective investment effort of all time.
All that AI infrastructure is poised to consume huge amounts of electricity. Goldman Sachs forecasts global data center power demand will climb 50% by 2027 and as much as 165% by the end of the decade.
The new rule helps power users connect faster, but it does not instantly create more electricity. The power grid is already strained.
What makes Bloom particularly well-positioned for this is its “bring your own power” thesis. The company’s solid oxide fuel cells – known as “Bloom Boxes” – enable data center operators to generate on-site electricity rather than wait years for a grid connection.
The FERC ruling now validates that approach at a regulatory level – and even as traditional hookups get faster, data centers running on Bloom’s tech can bypass the queue entirely.
Brian notes that the financial results confirm the demand…
Bloom posted Q1 revenue of $751 million – a 130% year-over-year increase – and has raised its full-year guidance to between $3.4 billion and $3.8 billion. Project backlog has climbed to $20 billion.
Here’s Brian with the overall investment logic:
When you invest in the industries and companies that supply the growing AI industry with electric power, you are not risking your money by trying to pick the company that creates the best AI model…
Instead, you’re making the safe bet that every company and every individual using AI ends up buying some electricity to power it.
No matter who builds the best AI applications… every AI company and every AI user must buy some electricity.
For more of Brian’s insights, he sends out a free issue of Money & Megatrends every day the market is open. They’re filled with actionable insights and specific stock tickers. To join him, just click here.
Royalty Pharma: a quieter way into the AI healthcare boom
Not every way to play AI is a chip stock.
Our global macro expert, Eric Fry, editor of Fry’s Investment Report, recently identified three stocks he considers “Forever Stocks for the AI Age” – companies with durable business models that AI tailwinds are quietly strengthening.
One of the most interesting to me is Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX). The name doesn’t scream “AI play,” but that’s part of what makes it worth a look.
Here’s Eric:
The biotech sector, in particular, is offering a compelling and timely opportunity for the “Age of AI.” But investing in this high-risk sector can be a confusing and challenging endeavor.
A unique company named Royalty Pharma Plc (RPRX) removes some of the risk and confusion from the equation.
As its name implies, the company manages a portfolio of royalties on both approved and development-stage drugs.
Eric points out that, since going public in 2020, the company has acquired royalties on over 35 commercial products and 17 development-stage candidates. And the company’s royalty-based business model generates exceptionally high profit margins.
So, the investment logic here is straightforward…
As AI compresses the timeline for drug discovery and expands the number of viable candidates in development, a royalty portfolio becomes a broader, lower-risk way to benefit from that acceleration – without having to pick which drug candidate wins.
Royalty Pharma holds royalties on drugs from cancer to rare diseases, acting as a biotech “picks and shovels” play by funding the wider industry rather than gambling on single trials.
If you want more investment ideas from Eric that go beyond today’s obvious chip plays, his “Sell This, Buy That” broadcast gives away seven free trades – including a lesser-known alternative to Nvidia – that he believes could double your money in the next 12 to 24 months. You can watch it here for free.
Jonathan Rose, QURE, and what’s next on his catalyst board
Last Wednesday was a good morning for traders who follow our trading expert, Jonathan Rose.
A stock he’d flagged – uniQure NV (QURE) – opened around $43, touched $48.88 intraday and closed in the high $47s.
Its previous close? $26.99.
So, the move clocked in as an 81% gain, overnight.
Last week, Jonathan wrote about the trade, noting that the catalyst was a long time coming…
QURE is developing AMT-130, a gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. This is a devastating, inherited neurodegenerative condition with zero approved disease-modifying treatments anywhere in the world.
On June 17, the FDA reversed its previous course, confirming that three years of clinical data from the Phase I/II study would be acceptable as the basis for an accelerated approval filing. The company plans to submit the relevant paperwork in Q3 of this year.
Jonathan, editor of Masters in Trading, had been watching this one for eight days before the market noticed.
Here he is explaining:
On June 9th, during my Masters in Trading Live broadcast, with QURE sitting around $26, I flagged a trade.
A multi-million dollar options order hit the tape across the October 33 and 43 strikes. No guesses. No subjective chart patterns. Real, undeniable trades with institutional size and conviction, the kind of orders that don’t come from somebody “trying their luck.”
So, I did my due diligence: I checked the skew. And the skew was screaming. Calls roughly $10 above the stock were trading at a steep premium to puts the same distance below.
Translation? Somebody with serious capital believed this stock was going higher, and they were willing to pay up to express it.
QURE is now yesterday’s trade. But Jonathan’s catalyst board has five more names on it.
One that looks especially promising to me right now is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS). This was Jonathan’s favorite when he developed this catalyst board.
The FDA has a “Prescription Drug User Fee Act” (PDUFA) decision date of June 30 – just six days from now – on Ionis’ drug olezarsen. A PDUFA means the FDA is about to announce its verdict (approval, rejection, or request for more data) on a pharmaceutical company’s new drug or biologic application.
Olezarsen treats severe hypertriglyceridemia, a condition that leaves roughly three million Americans vulnerable to acute pancreatitis attacks with essentially no effective treatment options.
If all goes well, Ionis’ CEO has said the company is prepared to launch “end of June, early July.”
Now, there’s one wrinkle to watch as you consider this stock. Back to Jonathan:
I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t flag something… insiders have been net sellers to the tune of roughly $57.8 million over the last three months.
This doesn’t kill the thesis. It does mean I’m watching the tape a little closer.
That’s the kind of nuance – seeing both the bull case and the risk – that separates traders who last from traders who blow up.
Jonathan is teaching the same framework he used on QURE inside his Masters in Trading Challenge course – how to spot unusual options activity, structure defined-risk trades, and separate meaningful signals from market noise. If you’d like to join, you can learn more about the Masters in Trading Challenge here.
So, there you have it – three potential money-makers: a longer-term AI energy play, a ‘forever’ stock built to anchor a portfolio for decades, and a shorter-term speculative biotech with a catalyst six days away.
We’ll keep tracking all three of these as the stories develop.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg