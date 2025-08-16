The history of the stock market is always written by the biggest winners.
They set the precedent for every newcomer looking to disrupt the old guard stocks that came before.
They create the expectations that traders use to price the markets.
They’re the big movers of the global stock market – often more than religion or government.
But history is also littered with forgotten stocks that simply couldn’t compete.
I should know – I’ve weathered some of the biggest boom-and-bust cycles in my decades as an options trader.
Lessons From the Dot-Com Crash
I got my start as a floor trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in 1997. That’s right when the dot-com boom was getting started.
I remember that era very clearly.
Names like Pets.com, 360Networks, and eToys.com were sucking up all the oxygen in the stock market.
There was a running joke on the floor: affix a “.com” to your name, launch an IPO, and watch the money flood in.
For a while, the hype actually worked. These newly-IPO’d stocks were reaching sky-high valuations based on nothing more than a name and a vague idea.
But then it all came crashing down like a high-wire act with no net.
Market watchers were paying attention to the flashy, attention-grabbing stocks driving the internet hype bubble.
Many of these companies eventually filed for bankruptcy under massive debt. Some were eventually absorbed by the competition.
And some stocks even saw both outcomes.
That overhyped stock eToys? It filed for bankruptcy with $247 million in debt, then got acquired by KB Toys – which also later filed for bankruptcy.
As a floor trader, I could smell a rat before many of these companies went bust. They simply weren’t stocks I would ever recommend trading.
Many players were rightfully consigned to the dust bin of history.
But some – like Amazon and eBay – emerged victorious.
They managed to beat the hype cycle – and forge a path giving consumers something they didn’t even know they needed yet.
Those are just a couple of examples. Now I want to reach farther back to give you another one that sets the tone for the big investment idea I’m about to put on your radar today.
The Power of the Pivot
We all know Apple (AAPL) as one of the biggest companies on Earth.
But in the late 1990s, Apple was in an iffy spot. It had gone from being one of the top computing players in the 1980s to a has-been stock with multiple failed product launches.
It’s easy to forget now, but Apple certainly could’ve gone the way of eToys and Lycos – or Commodore International and a whole slew of dead home computer companies before it.
But then Steve Jobs returned to the helm.
And that’s when the company started looking beyond the present and asking a fundamental question: What will consumers want to buy a few years from now?
They found their pivot point in products like the iPod and iPhone. And that’s when Apple rapidly became one of the most valuable stocks out there – part of the same Magnificent Seven as Amazon and Tesla.
A powerful pivot can make all the difference. A singular investment in a major trend right as it takes off. A key product launch that plays on something consumers don’t even know they want yet.
These moves can transform a single stock into a market-dominating player.
And right now, we’re at the start of a similar moment in the crypto space.
Just like Apple and Amazon, this opportunity isn’t on most trader’s radars – unless you’re watching this space.
That’s because I’ve been busy highlighting the massive moves stocks are making to gain ETH exposure in 2025.
And I’ve been letting my readers in on the best way to profit from all this momentum.
Not only have we already profited from ETH’s huge jump over the last year… I’ve also been eyeing a whole pipeline of crypto opportunities that allow us to gain exposure to assets like ETH without buying it outright.
You can click here to find out all about the winning strategy I’ve been using to capture crypto’s biggest profit opportunities.
And read on to find out more about the specific land grab that’s happening right now – and the best way to profit from it.
MicroStrategy’s Big Gamble
This whole story starts with yet another stock that was once left for dead.
But just like Apple, an extraordinary pivot took this stock off life-support in a matter of years.
MicroStrategy (MSFR) wasn’t on any trader’s radar back in 2020. And for a while, it seemed to be coasting much like Apple in the late 90s.
It was a company working in a similar field to heavyweights like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). MicroStrategy’s biggest offerings were enterprise software products. But they barely registered on any sales chart.
The stock was going nowhere fast. So the company’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor, made a bold bet: he believed Bitcoin would eventually outpace gold.
And he started to believe that adding more reserves of BTC might be the perfect way to shore up the stock.
That’s when he started raising capital and buying Bitcoin (BTC). Lots of it.
Adding those BTC reserves did more for the stock than any new product launch ever could.
The markets stopped caring about their old software business. And investors began to value the stock almost entirely on their Bitcoin stash.
As Bitcoin ran higher, MicroStrategy didn’t just follow along – it multiplied the gains, fueled by scarcity and investor FOMO. Just take a look at the chart below.
Over the last five years, the stock has gone from a measly $14 to $386. That’s a 2,740% return for any investor lucky enough to gain exposure to the stock back in 2020.
That alone makes MicroStrategy one of the biggest financial success stories of the last five years.
And right now, it’s getting a sequel.
Enter BMNR: The Ethereum Play
This time, it isn’t Bitcoin in investors’ crosshairs. It’s Ethereum — and the lead role is being played by Bit Mine Immersion Technologies (BMNR).
I put this story on your radar over the last few weeks. And over at Masters in Trading LIVE, I’ve been giving you a lot more reasons to look into the megatrend boosting stocks like MicroStrategy and BMNR.
So let’s dive a little deeper…
BMNR has a singular public mission: own 5% of all Ethereum in existence. That’s about 6 million ETH.
With reserves already totaling about 1.15 million ETH (~$5 billion), BMNR is now the largest public ETH treasury in the world.
And one mega investor is pulling the strings behind the scenes – Peter Thiel.
This is the same contrarian investor who helped launch PayPal, provided Facebook’s first major investment, and co-founded Palantir. Thiel has a knack for spotting big changes before the rest of the world realizes the rules are being rewritten.
Thiel currently has a 9.1% stake in BMNR. The company is committed to “best efforts” acquisition – meaning they’re moving quickly, not inching in over years.
That’s setting up the perfect arbitrage opportunity for early investors. And it all comes straight out of the MicroStrategy playbook.
Like I mentioned, I’ve been talking about this pivot all week in Masters in Trading LIVE. On Tuesday, I even broke down the full story behind BitMine’s big ETH buying activity. You can learn all about it right here.
Why BMNR’s Pivot Works
Just like MicroStrategy, BMNR’s stock is becoming a pure Ethereum proxy.
Every time BMNR raises money to buy ETH, the market cap swells in line with the expanded treasury. Does this cause dilution? Yes – but the pie grows much faster than the slices shrink.
In bull markets, treasury value can grow from both new ETH purchases and ETH price appreciation. That’s a double engine for market cap growth.
Now, BMNR isn’t just adding some ETH to shore up its reserves. It’s aggressively pivoting just like MicroStrategy did.
At today’s ETH price (~$4,350), here’s BMNR’s potential trajectory over the next few years:
|ETH Holdings
|% of ETH Supply
|Treasury Value ($B)
|Implied Share Price*
|1,150,000
|0.96%
|$5.00B
|$62.00
|2,150,000
|1.79%
|$9.35B
|$115.91
|3,150,000
|2.62%
|$13.70B
|$169.83
|4,150,000
|3.46%
|$18.04B
|$223.74
|5,150,000
|4.29%
|$22.39B
|$277.65
|6,000,000
|5.00%
|$26.09B
|$323.24
*Illustrative only — in reality, accumulating this much ETH could tighten supply and push prices higher.
Add those number together – and you have a few undeniable takeaways…
- +500,000 ETH in ~60 days is realistic given recent activity.
- 2 million ETH could be on the books within 6–8 months if raises continue.
- The 5% goal (~6 million ETH) could be within reach in 2–3 years — right as analysts expect the next ETH bull cycle.
This isn’t speculation. We’re seeing institutional validation at the highest level.
And it’s all happening right as Ethereum goes mainstream…
Ethereum ETFs are gaining massive momentum as the digital asset space continues its historic climb.
And just like BitMine, we’re also seeing more corporate treasuries rotate into ETH. They’re simply positioning ahead of broader Wall Street adoption.
Companies are realizing that holding ETH isn’t just about crypto exposure. It’s about owning a piece of the infrastructure powering the future of finance.
And now this major institutional shift into ETH is setting off a whole tidal wave of opportunities for early investors. I want to give you a clear idea of just how big this opportunity is
Over 6 million ETH in one treasury could influence global ETH pricing for years to come. So BMNR is in a unique position to control the pricing environment for ETH and a whole raft of other stablecoins.
CPI volatility is also pushing capital into scarce assets.
The U.S. national debt has surged to nearly $36 trillion, climbing at a pace that even seasoned economists are calling unsustainable. At the same time, the value of the dollar is under increasing pressure. It’s not collapsing—but it’s quietly eroding.
That all means Inflation isn’t going away. It’s proving far more stubborn than most expected.
So investors and institutions are actively on the hunt for alternative stores of value that can also generate yield.
That all makes ETH very appealing. And it creates the perfect opportunity for ETH’s next bull run to align with BMNR hitting major milestones.
Right now, ETH buying is spiking as more investors discover this story.
And while those numbers I showed you above might just be projections on a chart right now, they’re signaling the next major step in the evolution of cryptos.
Just like what happened with MicroStrategy, I expect this story to boost both the stock and ETH itself as it becomes a bigger part of corporate treasuries.
And we’re on the ground floor watching this story unfold.
Ethereum’s MicroStrategy Moment
This is Ethereum’s MicroStrategy moment — only bigger.
BMNR isn’t just playing the ETH game — they’re trying to own a significant piece of the board. If they succeed, they won’t just ride the next wave… they could help make it.
Of course, it’s not just BitMine’s story.
Like I mentioned, many stocks are remaking themselves as leveraged ETH players in a still-young market.
Over the last few weeks, I’ve told you all about companies like SBET and BitMine rotating their corporate treasuries into ETH.
This is where I believe the next big opportunity is opening up for us.
Sure, we could buy ETH outright. But the institutional shift that’s happening right now gives us an even better entry.
Sowe have our stocks. We have our catalysts.
And while we’re still off from ETH’s potential new highs, there’s still time to position yourself.
Our ETH Success Story
My Advanced Notice readers already know exactly how lucrative getting in early and often can be.
This week, we’re celebrating a major win with our exit from iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA).
Since we first entered this position, we’ve been riding the wave of corporate America’s massive ETH buying spree.
And our returns have been incredible. Look, the numbers speak for themselves. Our community members reported these huge gains over in our Discord:
- James banked $146k in profit
- Multiple traders scored triple-digit wins from 97% to 216%
- And many more scored consistent double and triple-digit returns across the board
You can find out more about our big win and the story behind it right here.
This is just the beginning of the corporate ETH revolution.
BMNR’s big bet isn’t just about a few investors’ conviction. It’s a signal that the smartest money in Silicon Valley recognizes Ethereum’s big moment.
And just unlike all the big historical pivots I showed you at the top, we’re in the early innings. As more companies remake themselves into ETH proxies, we have the intel we need to make a land grab while most investors’ backs are turned.
Now is the time to position yourself. Before more ETFs launch, before institutions flood in, and before ETH definitively reclaims leadership in the digital asset space.
Just click here to find out all about the winning strategy I’ve been using to capture crypto’s biggest profit opportunities.
I’ll give you the tools you need to spot the big bets institutional traders are placing on cryptos like ETH right now. And I’ll show you exactly what it takes to trade just like the pros in mere days.
Remember, the creative trader wins,
Jonathan Rose
Founder, Masters in Trading
P.S. While everyone’s watching the S&P 500 flirt with all-time highs and celebrating another stellar earnings season, the smartest money is already positioning for what’s coming next.
We’re standing at the edge of a $20 trillion revolution that will dwarf everything we’ve seen so far.
It’s called Physical AI – and it’s about to transform how robots interact with the real world.
The markets are heading into completely uncharted territory as a new economic order takes shape.
And my colleague Eric Fry is ready with his game plan: 7 must-buy stocks and 7 to dump immediately. His “buy now” list features under-the-radar opportunities that could multiply your money as the world adapts to this Physical AI revolution. Eric’s revealing his complete analysis in a special presentation. Click here to see everything he’s uncovered.