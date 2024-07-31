AROC Stock Earnings: Archrock Misses EPS, Misses Revenue for Q2 2024

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) just reported results for the second quarter of 2024.
Archrock reported earnings per share of 22 cents. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of 25 cents.
The company reported revenue of $270.53 million.
This was 0.03% worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $270.60 million.
InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.
Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/earning-results/2024/07/aroc-stock-earnings-archrock-for-q2-of-2024/.