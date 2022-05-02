Buy FuboTV Stock as Netflix Chills

What happens at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stays at Netflix… including the distinct lack of innovation.
Which is why, last week, Netflix stock dropped quite the bomb with its quarterly report. The company’s growth not only stalled out — it crashed and burned. After reporting the loss of more than 200,000 subscribers, NFLX stock fell into a tailspin.
Is this fail indicative of a broader trend for other streaming stocks? I don’t think so. This problem is endemic to Netflix.
I break down Netflix’s current problems, beginning with its long history of robust innovation. After all, Netflix was the first successful DVD delivery service. Soon after, it pioneered solo streaming and original content. But since then, Netflix hasn’t executed on its new innovations, while other streaming competitors have caught up to Netflix’s original content ambitions.
As a result, NFLX is feeling the burn.
But there is a company going above and beyond original content to incorporate some great value-adds… It’s a unique sports-focused streaming service that’s integrating sports betting with picture-in-picture viewing. If it succeeds, it could easily surpass 10 million, 15 million, 20 million subscribers in the U.S. alone, making great revenue at high margins.
So forget Netflix stock for now, and consider streaming stocks that are innovating their way into new phases of hypergrowth.
