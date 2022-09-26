[Editor’s note: “Metaverse Stocks to Buy to Survive a Market Crash” was previously published in January 2022. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]
Back in January, one of the world’s largest companies — Microsoft (MSFT) — announced its largest acquisition ever when it said it was going to buy video game titan Activision (ATVI) for $69 billion.
It was massive news because this acquisition is all about the metaverse.
You see, Microsoft had been talking about the metaverse being the next big thing for months. Finally, it was backing up that talk with walk. The company will create mixed-reality versions of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft and pair those games with its own HoloLens VR headsets to construct a world-class gaming metaverse.
And despite current U.K. regulatory scrutiny, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is “very, very confident that we’ll come out.”
So, yes, this Activision acquisition is huge news for the metaverse.
And it marks more than just a future-forward leap for gamers. The development of the metaverse is centered around both virtual and augmented reality, with human connection at its center. And the potential is seemingly endless. It holds a virtual space where people can meet for gaming, sure. But what about for exercise? For school? For work?
In the early days of the pandemic, folks were forced to adapt to a new stay-at-home world. And the use of platforms like Zoom (ZM) categorically boomed. With this reality fresh in our minds, it’s easier to imagine how quickly the future of work could change — again. Microsoft’s acquisition of this enormous gaming titan could shift us further toward a more far-reaching metaverse.
But since this announcement, the stock market proceeded to crash. And most folks seemingly forgot about Microsoft’s huge acquisition.
But they shouldn’t have — because it strongly implies that a certain set of metaverse stocks will absolutely soar. And the current market selloff is giving smart investors a golden opportunity to buy these stocks for 100%-plus potential returns.
What exactly am I talking about?
Well, I discussed these ideas and more in the Hypergrowth Investing podcast. Every Wednesday, I meet up with our very own Aaron Davis to discuss the technology sector’s most important issues — and biggest opportunities.
In this episode, my focus was on metaverse stocks, inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve and how to turn the market mayhem into personal fortune.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.