Energy Storage, Robotics, and Space Kick Into High Gear

In this week’s episode, we check in on some of our No. 1 picks. Our “Big Three” – climate tech, space, and robotics – remain our favorite sectors for 2023. In fact, if we were bullish on climate tech before, we’re ultra-bullish now.
While the summer’s skyrocketing gas prices are finally normalizing, OPEC+ is threatening to cut production and push energy costs higher again! Consequently, an OPEC+ production cut could inspire governments, businesses, and consumers across North America and Europe to hastily adopt alternative energy sources.
Indeed, there will be a massive shift toward clean energy adoption. That will provide enormous investment opportunities in solar, hydrogen, and battery energy storage (ESS) stocks. That’s especially true for energy storage.
Of course, there have been some developments in the robotics space that make us bullish as well. Tesla (TSLA) introduced its Optimus bot a few weeks ago. It isn’t super-impressive, but it shows that the tech titan is all-in on robotics. And it’s not the only Big Tech company betting on automation. Amazon (AMZN) is automating its warehouses, buying robotics companies, creating at-home bots to monitor security… This revolution has kicked into high gear, folks.
Speaking of spaces we’re excited about – the space economy is expanding! Many of the space-tech companies we’re following are hitting milestone after milestone. Business and demand appears to be very strong.
Stay long and strong on the Big Three!
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.