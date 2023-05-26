SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket
By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst May 26, 2023, 2:48 pm EDT
bull market - ‘First 100’ Signal Triggered, Suggesting a New Bull Market Ahead

Source: Zeedign.com / Shutterstock

Skeptics think we’re in just another bear market rally. But pretty much every major bullish technical signal has been triggered over the past few months. And that strongly suggests this is not just another head-fake. Instead, a new bull market is likely right around the corner.

First, we got the so-called “Triple Barrel” buy signal in January – when three ultra-rare breadth thrusts were triggered on the same day. The historical precedents for that are 100% consistent with a new bull market breakout. 

A table showing instances of triple-barrel buy signals and returns afterward

Then, we got the “Super Golden Cross” buy signal in February – a unique iteration of the popular Golden Cross signal that historically only gets triggered when bear markets turn into bull markets. That was triggered for just the ninth time in history this February. 

A table detailing instances of a "super" golden cross signal and returns afterward

This past month, we got bullish signals from the Coppock Curve, a popular momentum oscillator that also only tends to get triggered when new bull markets are starting. We also are seeing the market’s 200-day moving average meaningfully sloping higher after crashing over the past year. That action, too, is consistent with a new bull market breakout. 

A table showing instances when the Coppock curve signal was triggered and returns after

Most recently, stocks also passed the “First 100” test. That is, the S&P 500 rallied more than 8% through the first 100 trading days of the year. This has happened 22 times before over the past 75 years. In all but three instances, stocks rallied throughout the rest of the year, too, with average annual returns of about 25%. 

A table detailing instances when the S&P had a strong first 100 days of the year and returns afterward

The New Bull Market

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it is probably a duck. 

The stock market rally we’ve seen since October 2022 looks, acts, and trades like a new bull market. 

It is probably a new bull market. 

If so, that is exceptionally bullish because stocks tend to soar almost 50% in the first 12 months of a new bull market! 

A table detailing various recessions, their troughs, and returns after

That means this new bull market is just getting started. 

The Final Word

That’s the good news. 

The bad news, though, is that all the gains in this new bull market will be hogged by tech stocks and, more specifically, artificial intelligence stocks

So, if you don’t own the best AI stocks right now, you won’t make any money in this coming rally. 

Luckily, we have the top AI stock for you to buy today. 

It’s a tiny, brand-new firm, developing the next-generation computers that we believe will be the foundation for all future AI software.

These computers will be the foundation for the AI Revolution. This company could be the next Nvidia (NVDA) – and we all saw what Nvidia stock did this week!  

The best part? The stock of the firm making these computers is currently trading for less than $10.

But time is of the essence here – because this tiny stock is already up about 200% in 2023 alone!

Investors are starting to hear about this breakthrough tech stock. And amidst the AI frenzy, they’re buying it up in a hurry.

Get the details on the next big AI stock before it explodes to the moon.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

