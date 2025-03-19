The ‘Next Big Thing’ in Tech Could Ignite Wall Street Tomorrow

In the 1990s, it was the rise of the personal computer. That wave minted fortunes in Microsoft (MSFT) and Qualcomm (QCOM).
Then came the internet, turning companies like Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Netflix (NFLX) into Wall Street darlings.
The smartphone era followed, propelling Apple (AAPL) to historic highs. Then, the electric vehicle revolution sent Tesla (TSLA) soaring.
History is clear: When a tech revolution hits, early investors in the right stocks see life-changing returns.
So, what’s next?
We believe the next great tech revolution is already here. And it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before.
I think we’ve found just that in quantum computing.
The End of Classical Computing
For decades, computers have processed information using binary bits—strictly 0s and 1s. That era is coming to an end.
Enter quantum computing—a leap so profound it makes classical computing look primitive.
If quantum computing sounds like science fiction, buckle up, because science fiction is fast becoming reality.
Quantum computing harnesses the mind-bending principles of quantum mechanics to process information in ways classical computers could never achieve. This isn’t just a faster chip or a new programming trick; it’s a whole new way of computing.
Classical computers—all the computers we use today—store information in binary bits, where the information is coded either as a “0” or “1.” Quantum computers don’t use these binary bits. Instead, they use quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once (a phenomenon called superposition).
In simple terms, while a classical bit is like a coin that’s either heads or tails, a qubit can be both at the same time. Qubits can also become entangled, linking their states even when separated.
The result? Exponential processing power.
A task that might take an ordinary computer millennia can potentially be solved by a quantum computer in minutes or seconds. As one expert put it, if a regular computer could only use the North and South Poles of a globe, a quantum computer can use any point on the entire Earth’s surface for computation.
It is a profound leap that lets quantum machines tackle problems of almost unimaginable complexity.
Scientists have long theorized that such machines could solve problems previously thought to be permanently out of reach. Today, that theory is being proven in real time.
In 2019, for example, Google’s prototype quantum processor performed a calculation in 200 seconds that they estimated a supercomputer would need 10,000 years to finish. That milestone, dubbed “quantum supremacy,” was a hint of what was coming.
Fast forward to today, and the breakthroughs are coming fast and furious.
- Google (GOOGL, GOOG) just unveiled a new quantum chip, Willow, which completed a calculation in under five minutes that would take the fastest supercomputer an estimated 10 septillion years.
- Microsoft introduced Majorana 1, powered by a novel Topological Core architecture that could drastically accelerate the timeline to functional quantum computing.
- IBM (IBM) released Heron, its highest-performance quantum processor yet, designed to eliminate critical errors and push quantum technology closer to real-world applications.
- D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) just outperformed one of the world’s most powerful classical supercomputers in solving complex simulations—an achievement published in Science.
As evidenced by all of these recent breakthroughs, quantum computers are fast becoming a reality. And because these computers could dramatically reshape every facet of the global economy, quantum computing stocks are rapidly becoming some of the biggest winners on Wall Street.
Again, find the next big tech revolution, and you’ll find the next batch of big tech stock winners.
Quantum computing appears to be that next big tech revolution. Unsurprisingly, quantum computing stocks are already emerging as the next batch of big tech stock winners.
In our view, there are five pure-play quantum computing stocks in the market right now: IonQ (IONQ), D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing (QUBT), Rigetti Computing (RGTI), and Arqit Quantum (ARQQ).
All five of those pure-play quantum computing stocks are up more than 200% in the past six months. Three of them are up more than 1,000%:
Quantum Day Is Here
Quantum computing stocks have been on fire, and they could get even hotter tomorrow, Thursday, March 20.
That’s because tomorrow is Nvidia’s inaugural Quantum Day—a day at the chip giant’s annual GPU Technology Conference dedicated exclusively to discussing developments in the quantum computing industry. Pretty much every major quantum computing firm—including IonQ, D-Wave, Rigetti, and more—will be speaking at Quantum Day.
It will be a watershed moment for the quantum computing industry. We expect some big announcements at Quantum Day, and we think those announcements could help pave a path for quantum computing to go mainstream.
Once it does, it could be up, up, and away for quantum computing stocks.
That could have a profound impact on all tech stocks.
Computers are the foundation on which nearly all modern technology is built. If we transition to quantum computers—and essentially upgrade all the world’s computers to be faster, smarter, and more capable—then we will transitively upgrade all the technology in the world.
Every smartphone, every smart device, every piece of software, and every game could all become faster, smarter, and more capable.
In other words, quantum’s watershed moment could be a watershed moment for the whole tech industry.
This is why you need to be looking at all tech stocks right now.
Elon Musk’s Boldest Bet Yet
With that said, we’d like to turn your attention to Elon Musk’s latest and biggest tech bet—his humanoid robot dubbed Optimus.
Optimus is a humanoid robot that Elon uses to complete tasks inside Tesla factories. He plans to make thousands of these robots this year and deploy them throughout Tesla factories. He then plans to build tens of thousands of Optimus robots in 2026 and sell them to other companies, and maybe even send one to Mars. By 2027, he hopes to produce even more robots and start selling them to consumers so folks like you and me can have robots completing chores in our homes.
Those robots, of course, are built on top of computers.
If Tesla turns to quantum computers and builds Optimus on top of quantum computers, that could facilitate the creation of a “super robot” like the stuff you see in Will Smith’s iRobot.
Scary, yes, but also very cool.
And absolutely worth looking into as a generational investment opportunity.
But while Tesla makes the Optimus robot, Tesla stock is not the best way to play Optimus.
Rather, I’ve discovered what I believe is a far superior way to play Optimus—a more compelling stock that will potentially supply critical components for Optimus.
That stock could be the best way to play the Robot Revolution.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
