How the U.S. Government Is Creating the Next AI Stock Boom

The United States has entered the most consequential technological arms race since the atomic era – a race that will determine global power, military dominance, and the shape of the 21st century.
That race? AI Supremacy.
And it’s one we must win…
Because China – the country threatening to overtake us in the space – is not an ally. It’s a regime that openly seeks to dominate global technology, rewrite international norms, and control the world’s most critical supply chains.
And right now, it has an uncomfortable head start.
The AI Arms Race Is Real – and America Is Lagging
While America spent a decade debating regulation and relying on private industry to carry innovation, China built a nationwide AI infrastructure the way a country prepares for war.
It poured billions into domestic chip manufacturing, rare earth mineral control, state-directed AI labs, military AI integration, autonomous weapons programs, and national data collection. It implemented strategic technology investments across Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia – from Huawei building the majority of Africa’s digital networks and surveillance systems, to Chinese firms taking over lithium and cobalt assets in South America, to China-backed cloud and 5G buildouts across Southeast Asia.
In short, China has spent a decade securing the global AI supply chain, piece by piece.
Today, the nation:
- Controls over 90% of global rare earth processing
- Dominates the entire magnet supply chain
- Manufactures most of the components that power AI hardware
- Leads in drone and autonomous warfare deployment
- Trains AI models with state-sponsored access to 1.4 billion citizens’ data
- Is building massive GPU centers specifically for military use
Meanwhile, the United States is shockingly dependent on China for the building blocks of our own AI future.
Rare earths. Magnets. Critical minerals. Chip packaging. High-value fabrication steps. Battery components. Defense-grade materials.
It’s a vulnerability we can no longer ignore.
In a world where AI determines power, influence, and national security…
Depending on an adversary for AI supply chains is unacceptable.
And Washington has made solving this issue its top priority.
Washington Moves to Build America’s AI Supply Chain Backbone
For the first time since the original Manhattan Project, the U.S. government is mobilizing the full power of the state to meet this new technological threat.
Earlier this year, President Trump declared AI supremacy a “national security imperative.” Executive Order 14179 followed shortly after. Then came the 28-page federal AI Action Plan, outlining a full-scale domestic revival of America’s AI supply chain. And, just a few days ago, the White House revealed its ‘Genesis Mission‘: a full-blown, government-wide AI super-program.
It directs the Department of Energy to build a unified national platform – leveraging federal datasets, supercomputers, national labs, private industry and universities – to develop next-generation foundation models, autonomous research systems, and AI-augmented manufacturing, including the autonomous design and testing of next-generation materials and energy systems. The mission explicitly targets America’s ‘weak spots,’ like critical materials, semiconductors, microelectronics, nuclear energy, advanced manufacturing, and high-performance computing.
In short, the government is committing to build out the entire AI-infrastructure backbone of the U.S. economy. And the companies vital to that backbone just became strategic in the highest sense.
What we’re seeing play out in real time is akin to a wartime strategy…
A second Manhattan Project – this time, centered on artificial intelligence.
Government-Backed AI Supply Chain Stocks Are Exploding
But here’s what most investors still don’t seem to understand: When the government decides a company is essential to national security, that company doesn’t just gain support.
It gains protection, guaranteed demand, and multi-decade financial backing.
This is why stocks receiving federal partnerships have exploded:
- Intel (INTC): U.S. government buys a stake on August 22, 2025 → stock up ~77% by late October.
- MP Materials (MP): the Pentagon becomes a major shareholder on July 10, 2025 → stock surges 228% by mid-October.
- Lithium Americas (LAC): 5% federal stake on October 1, 2025 → stock jumps 227% in three weeks.
- Trilogy Metals (TMQ): Department of War invests $35 million for 10% equity → stock rockets more than 400% in one week.
- Antimony Corp (UAMY): Pentagon inks critical mineral contract → UAMY up 270% in 90 days
- Oklo (OKLO): nuclear contract signed with the Department of Energy → OKLO surged 500%-plus in 2025
These explosive moves were triggered the moment Washington signaled those companies were essential.
And importantly, we are still in the very early stages of this transformative buildout.
Why Early Movers Will Build Fortunes
The White House has only funded a fraction of the supply-chain segments identified in its own AI Action Plan and the Pentagon’s OSC roadmap. That means dozens more companies – perhaps hundreds – will receive:
- Capital
- Contracts
- Federal partnerships
- Supply agreements
- Regulatory acceleration
- Strategic investment
And every one of those actions has the potential to send a stock soaring.
That’s why this opportunity is so enormous.
Just like the original Manhattan Project reshaped America’s scientific dominance, this new AI initiative will reshape America’s industrial base.
That means the biggest fortunes of the next decade will be made by investors who:
- Understand the national-security stakes
- See the urgency of the domestic AI buildout
- Identify the companies essential to the supply chain
- And position themselves before the federal money hits
This is a national priority – and national priorities create national winners.
Those who invest early will be rewarded. Those who wait will pay a steep price.
