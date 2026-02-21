RIP The Invisible Hand: Welcome to the Technological Republic

For roughly 250 years, the Western world has operated under a gentleman’s agreement with a ghost.
That ghost is Adam Smith’s “Invisible Hand” – the elegant, Enlightenment-era idea that if you simply leave people alone to pursue their own greedy little interests, a mystical market force will magically coordinate everything into a prosperous, stable society. It was the ultimate “hands-off” approach to greatness.
It was a beautiful run. It gave us the middle class, the refrigerator, and thirty different flavors of Oreo cookies.
But as of right now, the Invisible Hand has been forced into early retirement. In its place, we are witnessing the rise of a much more muscular, visible, and frankly, terrifying new entity: The Technological Republic.
If you are still waiting for “market forces” to correct the current economic volatility, or if you’re simply waiting for things to “go back to normal,” you’re essentially waiting for a telegraph in a world of fiber optics.
You are waiting for a future that will not arrive.
The game has changed.
We have moved from a “Laissez-faire” economy to a “National Security” economy. And if you don’t understand the new rules of this Republic, you are going to be collateral damage in the greatest state-sponsored wealth transfer in history.
Why the Free Market Failed the AI Test
To understand why the “Invisible Hand” is being shoved aside, you have to understand the sheer, terrifying scale of artificial intelligence (AI).
In a traditional free market, if a company invents a better widget, they win a bit of market share, their competitors scramble to catch up, and the consumer gets a cheaper widget. It’s a slow, iterative, healthy process. That worked, I suppose, when we were building widgets.
But now, we’re building AI. And AI isn’t a widget. It’s a Zero-Sum Power Multiplier.
If the United States relies on the “Invisible Hand” to develop AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) while China uses the full, centralized brute force of the CCP to nationalize their tech sector, the U.S. doesn’t just “lose a bit of market share.” We lose everything. We lose our military edge, our financial hegemony, and our sovereign control over our own data.
As Palantir CEO Alex Karp – arguably the chief architect and philosopher-king of the Technological Republic idea – has pointed out, AI is a “winner-take-all” game. There is no silver medal in the race for superintelligence. This realization has sent a cold shiver through the halls of Washington. The “powers that be” have decided that the risk of a slow, decentralized market failing to beat our adversaries is an existential threat.
The result? The government has decided to step in and become the primary customer, the primary funder, and the primary enforcer of the technological landscape.
The Fusion of State and Silicon
In the old Republic, the government’s job was to be the referee. In the Technological Republic, the government is the owner of the team, the coach, and they’ve also bribed the scoreboard operator.
We are seeing a radical fusion of the state and the technology sector. This isn’t just “lobbying” as we used to know it. This is deep-tissue integration. When you look at projects like Stargate – Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI’s multi-hundred-billion-dollar supercomputer – or the Genesis project, you aren’t looking at private enterprise; you’re looking at state-sanctioned infrastructure projects disguised as corporate initiatives.
The government is now:
- Directly Investing: Taking literal equity stakes in semiconductor firms and lithium miners like Intel (INTC), MP Materials (MP), Lithium Americas (LAC), Trilogy Metals (TMQ), etc.
- Picking Winners: Funneling billions in subsidies and defense contracts to a select few “National Champions.”
- Bulldozing Regulation: Using federal mandates to strip away the “red tape” of local and state governments that might slow down the build-out of the AI-industrial complex.
The “Invisible Hand” has been replaced by the Visible Shield. The state has determined that the survival of the American Experiment now depends on the dominance of American Silicon. If that means sacrificing a few free-market principles along the way, they are more than happy to make that trade.
The Death of the “Fair Fight”
The blunt truth is – and my venture capitalist and tech entrepreneur friends won’t like that I’m saying this – the days of two guys in a garage disrupting a trillion-dollar industry are over.
That was the Steve Jobs story. It’s a great one. But in today’s economy, it’s a fable from yesteryear with no chance of repeating.
In a Technological Republic, the “garage” doesn’t have enough electricity to run a single H100 GPU cluster. The capital requirements for the next phase of AI are so astronomical that only the “National Champions” (The Magnificent Seven and their government-backed allies) can even stay in the room.
We are moving toward a “State-Capitalism” hybrid that looks more like the Dutch East India Company than the Silicon Valley of the 1990s. These companies aren’t just selling software; they are acting as arms of the state. They provide the intelligence for the wars, the infrastructure for the energy grid, and the algorithms for the financial system.
If you are investing in “small-cap” tech hoping for the next big breakout, you are likely chasing a ghost. The Technological Republic rewards scale, it rewards political connections, and it rewards those who are “too vital to fail.”
The Great Onshoring: Tariffs as a Weapon of State
You’ve probably heard a lot of whining from the “Old Guard” economists about tariffs and “trade wars.” They’ll tell you that tariffs are “inefficient” and “bad for the consumer.”
Under the rules of Adam Smith, they’d be right. But under the rules of the Technological Republic, they are dangerously wrong.
In a world where hardware is destiny, you cannot afford to have your supply chain located in the backyard of your greatest adversary. The Technological Republic demands Total Onshoring. The tariffs we are seeing aren’t just about protecting “jobs”; they are about creating a fortress economy.
The government is using tariffs and trade restrictions to force the entire technological stack back onto North American soil. They want the lithium mined in Nevada, the chips printed in Ohio, and the data centers powered by natural gas from the Permian Basin.
Efficiency is being traded for Resilience. Profits are being traded for Security.
As an investor, if you are still betting on globalized, “just-in-time” supply chains, you are betting on a world that no longer exists. The winners of the Technological Republic are the companies that are building the “Fortress America” infrastructure.
The Sarcastic Reality: You Aren’t the Customer Anymore
In the 2010s, the saying was: “If the product is free, you are the product.” In the 2020s, the reality is: “You aren’t even the product; you’re just the noise in the system.”
Sorry. The truth hurts sometimes.
The Technological Republic isn’t building AI to make your life easier or to help you organize your photos. They are building it to run the state. They are the primary customer. Whether it’s managing the electrical grid, predicting civil unrest, or running autonomous weapon systems, the “Big Idea” of AI is institutional, not personal.
This is why the government is so obsessed with Sovereign AI. They want a system that they control, that reflects their values, and that can’t be turned off by a foreign power.
If you’re waiting for the “consumer version” of the AI revolution to make you rich, you’re looking at the wrong end of the telescope. The real wealth is being generated at the institutional level – the level where the government writes checks with nine or ten zeros on them.
How to Invest in the Republic
So, how do you play a game where the rules are written by the government and the referees are on the payroll? You stop looking for “value” in the traditional sense and start looking for Strategic Alignment.
You need to ask yourself: If the U.S. government were to go to war tomorrow (economically or physically), which companies would they find indispensable?
- The “National Champions”: The few tech giants that have essentially become departments of the government.
- The Choke-Point Providers: The companies that own the physical assets – the energy, the specialized materials, and the land – that the Technological Republic must have to function.
- The “One Rule” Beneficiaries: Companies that are currently being “fast-tracked” by federal mandates, bypassing the usual years of regulatory hell.
The “Invisible Hand” is gone. It’s been replaced by a “Iron Fist” inside a “Silicon Glove.” You can either complain about the death of the free market, or you can align your portfolio with the new Sovereign power.
Now here’s the part most investors still don’t fully appreciate…
This isn’t theoretical anymore. Washington isn’t debating whether to intervene in AI. It already has. Capital is being routed directly into the choke points you just read about – semiconductors, critical minerals, energy infrastructure, sovereign data systems.
And when the federal government becomes the anchor customer – or the strategic partner – price discovery changes. These stocks don’t grind higher on incremental earnings beats. They reprice.
I recently put together a full briefing on what I call the President’s Market … how this new state-backed capital cycle works, why it’s accelerating under the banner of national security, and which layers of the AI stack are positioned to benefit first.
If you’re going to align your portfolio with the Technological Republic instead of fighting it, this is where you begin.