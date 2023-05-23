What does America’s central bank have to do with electric vehicle battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)? Actually, a lot. QS stock could continue to lose value this year because investors won’t keep throwing money at an unprofitable business.
Sure, there was a time when companies with less-than-ideal financials attracted investors. Those days are probably in the rear-view mirror now, though.
Even if QuantumScape can’t turn a profit in the near term, the company at least needs to move faster along the path to product commercialization.
Until that happens, QuantumScape’s shareholders could face more frustration and capital loss.
It’s a shame as QuantumScape is a promising company, but ultimately, investors have to understand that a business’s bottom line is, indeed, the bottom line.
The Opportunity Cost of Holding QS Stock
Even if QS stock somehow gets back to its 52-week high of $13.86, this doesn’t automatically mean QuantumScape’s investors are winners. On a longer time frame, the stock is still far below its hype-phase peak.
Plus, think about the time that’s been lost and other opportunities QuantumScape shareholders missed. Investors have been waiting for to release its forever battery that’s supposed to change the EV landscape permanently. Yet, QuantumScape’s press releases page rarely provides meaningful operation updates.
QuantumScape shipped its first 24-layer prototype battery cells to automotive manufacturers five months ago.
More recently, the company admitted that that it still has “work to do to improve reliability” as QuantumScape attempts to transition “from prototype to commercial product.” QuantumScape hasn’t provided a specific timeline for this transition, unfortunately.
Tight Monetary Policy Won’t Help QuantumScape
It might be too harsh to call QuantumScape a “walking dead” kind of company. However, QuantumScape stated that it “had not derived revenue from its principal business activities” as of March 31, and that the company’s planned “principal operations have not yet commenced.”
Meanwhile, QuantumScape’s operating expenses are growing. So, the company is spending a lot of money but still has no revenue or profits. That might have been perfectly fine a few years ago, but it isn’t anymore.
In 2023, however, the game has changed. Zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) is gone. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently hinted that more interest rate hikes may be imminent.
Thus, easy money has been replaced with ongoing tight-credit conditions. Certainly, it’s going to be challenging for a financially flawed startup like QuantumScape to thrive.
Don’t Expect Much From QS Stock
QuantumScape’s shareholders should insist that the company provide more frequent operational updates. QuantumScape’s management ought to release a specific action plan with a timeline to product commercialization.
It’s worthwhile to continue monitoring QuantumScape, since the company’s “forever battery” may turn out to be a game-changer. Yet, if you plan to hold QS stock, your patience will undoubtedly be tested. Therefore, you might want to explore other, more promising investment opportunities in the clean-energy space.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.