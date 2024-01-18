The AI Wars Are Coming

Editor’s Note: AI has been the singular topic in the investing world for the past year – and with good reason. Its sweeping revolution can be compared to the adoption of the automobile, the cell phone, or the internet – and its impact could be even more powerful. But amongst the dazzling projections of life-changing wealth to come for savvy investors, there has been an artificial-intelligence-fueled war building, expertly hidden beneath the sensational headlines the media promotes. And it could draw a stark line between those who act now and those who choose to sit on the sidelines. Eric Fry is going live on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m. ET to discuss the pivotal 2024 AI Wars… Reserve your spot for this event now by clicking here, and read the critical update Eric has about this event below.
Hello, Reader.
As InvestorPlace’s macro investing specialist, I look for big-picture trends that drive huge, multiyear moves in entire sectors of the market.
These megatrends can spin off dozens of triple- and even quadruple-digit gains in a span of a few years. It’s not an exaggeration when I say that catching just one of these trends — at the right time — can help anyone build their wealth.
And after waiting in the wings for years, AI has taken center stage and is stoking investors’ imaginations with visions of lavish stock market gains for years to come.
But there’s far more than dazzling profit potential looming just beneath the surface of this major, once-in-a-lifetime megatrend.
And it has the power to draw a line between those who make their move now… and those who choose inaction.
What makes this event so special? Why should I attend this one, when there are a hundred other "urgent AI briefing" emails clogging my inbox?
Here’s what I mean…
From Science Fiction to Reality
According to Bank of America, AI “could revolutionize everything.”
But you probably already knew that. After all, AI has been dominating financial headlines for over a year now. From the most promising AI stocks to the ones to avoid, it’s a dizzying amount of information, and it’s coming fast and furious.
So, let’s start with a similar sensation that paved the way for the eventual adoption of AI: the internet.
The internet as we know it now, as some folks of a certain age will attest, is nothing like how it started out. In the 1990s, one particular company helped escort the Internet from a techy hobby to a worldwide sensation. I’m talking about Netscape.
Before Netscape’s browser, the internet was mainly used by people who had devoted hundreds of hours to understanding the web and all its complexities. But Netscape changed all that.
Its user-friendly interface, ease of navigation, and ability to view web pages with multimedia content made it extremely easy for regular people to use the internet and paved the way for its widespread adaptation.
As you can see in the chart below, adaptation exploded after 1995.
The launch of ChatGPT is doing something similar with artificial intelligence.
Over the past decade or so, AI has been little more than an abstract concept.
In fact, up until 14 months ago, AI was science fiction to most of us. It seemed like some niche, far-off technology that wouldn’t really impact our daily lives in any serious way. Not for a long, long while.
All that changed when ChatGPT went live to the public in November 2022. AI is now going mainstream just like the internet did in 1995, but its impact will be much more profound and widespread than the Internet’s. In the rapidly advancing world of technology, artificial intelligence has emerged as a pivotal battleground for global dominance.
What I’m calling the “AI Wars of 2024” marks a new era of technological competition among leading nations.
And this war focuses on developing advanced AI capabilities to achieve technological superiority. I believe those who harness its power will lead the world for the foreseeable future.
It’s a race – or a war – for world power. And we’ve seen things like this before.
Think of the great Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s.
The Soviets’ launch of the first Sputnik satellite in 1957 stunned the United States – and the rest of the world.
Shortly afterwards, President Dwight D. Eisenhower responded by pouring federal funds into the U.S. space program to prevent being left behind, and the United States successfully launched its first satellite into space just months later in January 1958.
All told, the United States spent about $30 billion on the Space Race from the time the Soviet Union launched its Sputnik satellite in 1957 until the moon landing in 1969.
The same sort of race is happening with artificial intelligence, right before our eyes.
And I believe it will kick off on Feb. 1…
