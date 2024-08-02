Meta Stock Surges on AI Success: Time to Buy Before the Next Rally?

After several weeks of steady price declines, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is quickly getting back on track. Meta Platforms stock has bounced back in a big way, following the Facebook and Instagram parent’s latest quarterly earnings release.
Forget about just the positive surprise of “beat and raise” results. The social media giant may just well have put to bed growing uncertainty regarding the potential payoff from its own big bets on artificial intelligence technology.
Hence, don’t be surprised if the META post-earnings rally persists well beyond the next few trading days. Subsequent “Magnificent Seven” earnings releases could convey a similar take-away. This may result in a massive cycling-back into top AI stocks across-the-board.
META may be on the verge of a sharp sentiment shift. For those who have been waiting to buy, the opportunity to enter a position has possibly arrived. As we will explain below, you may want to pounce, pronto.
Meta Platforms Stock: Bucking the Trend This Earnings Season
As discussed in our recent coverage of other “Magnificent Seven” stocks, so far this earnings season, the market has been reacting negatively to the latest results and outlook from Big Tech firms.
However, that hasn’t been the case here with Meta Platforms stock. Post-market on July 31, Meta released its fiscal results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.
For the quarter, the company reported revenue of around $39.1 billion, up 22% from the prior year’s quarters. Year-over-year, operating income rose 58%, with operating margins rising from 29% to 38%.
Earnings per share of $5.16 beat forecasts calling for EPS of $4.73, and represented a 73% increase compared to reported EPS for Q2 2023. Meta’s management also reported Q3 2024 revenue guidance of between $38.5 and $41 billion, with the midpoint exceeding sell-side forecasts.
Alongside these strong results, Meta Platforms also provided updates on its AI spending plans. Even as the company reported plans to continue spending an increasing amount of capital to build out its AI infrastructure, META managed to buck the trend set this earnings season.
Instead of focusing on negative aspects to the earnings release, investors have gone all-in on the positives.
A Turning of the Tide?
It may not be simply a matter of Meta Platforms stock bucking the trend that has sank other “Magnificent Seven” stocks in recent weeks. META’s post-earnings rally could mean a turning of the tide for market sentiment for AI stocks.
Yes, circumstances unique to Meta may help to explain the far more bullish reaction to the latest numbers. This company clearly found a way to commercialize its AI technology. Meta is using AI it to enhance monetization of its popular social media platforms.
Still, other Big Tech firms are also clearly “crushing it,” in areas like enterprise software and AI-compatible chips.
These top “Mag 7” names could also indicate in their upcoming earnings releases that they are set to keep on winning. This, too, could help stocks with high AI exposure come fully back into favor. Other factors mode well for megacap tech stocks. For instance, the increasing likelihood of interest rate cuts starting this fall.
In short, there’s much in play that could help META, which has already climbed back over $500 per share, surge on back up to its all-time high of $542.81 per share, and from there, up to even loftier price levels.
The Verdict: Consider Buying, as the Rally Resumes
Although Meta Platforms’ rebound potential may sound appearing to short-term traders, remember that there’s also a strong opportunity here for investors with a much longer time horizon.
Assuming that Meta continues to “cash the check” with its AI wager, earnings growth could continue to come in at a healthy clip over the next few years. Even after experiencing strong earnings growth over the past year, between now and 2026, earnings could grow tremendously once again.
Some forecasts call for Meta’s 2026 EPS to come in at between $30 and $35 per share, or over 50% above 2024 estimates. That’s not all. Perhaps not this year, but in the years ahead, the company could strike success with the rollout of its own generative AI products.
Diversifying its advertising streams could result in re-rating for shares, to a valuation more in line with other software-focused AI stocks. Poised to bounce back in the near-term, with the potential for even larger gains in the long-run, as the rally resumes, Meta Platforms stock is definitely worth considering.
Meta Platforms stock earns a B rating in Portfolio Grader.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.