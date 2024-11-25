Legendary Stock Picker Eric Fry Reveals 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in 2025
Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips.

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Nov 25, 2024, 10:23 am EST
Source: iQoncept/Shutterstock.com

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
BACBank of America CorpACA
CASYCasey's General Stores, Inc.ACA
COSTCostco Wholesale CorporationACA
EDConsolidated Edison, Inc.ACA
EMEEMCOR Group, Inc.ABA
GSGoldman Sachs Group, Inc.ABA
HBANHuntington Bancshares IncorporatedACA
IBNICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADRABA
PCVXVaxcyte, Inc.ACA
PGProcter & Gamble CompanyACA
TKOTKO Group Holdings, Inc. Class AACA
TOSTToast, Inc. Class AABA
WCNWaste Connections, Inc.ACA

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
BRK.ABerkshire Hathaway Inc. Class AACB
BURLBurlington Stores, Inc.BBB
ISRGIntuitive Surgical, Inc.ABB
KRKroger Co.ACB
MUSAMurphy USA, Inc.ACB
NEENextEra Energy, Inc.ACB
YPFYPF SA Sponsored ADR Class DABB

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AERAerCap Holdings NVBDB
AURAurora Innovation, Inc. Class ABCB
CNHCNH Industrial NVBCB
CQPCheniere Energy Partners, L.P.BCB
CTVACorteva IncBCB
ETNEaton Corp. PlcBCB
GFLGFL Environmental IncBCB
GILDGilead Sciences, Inc.BCB
GLPIGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.BCB
GNRCGenerac Holdings Inc.BBB
INFYInfosys Limited Sponsored ADRBCB
JJacobs Solutions Inc.BCB
KEYKeyCorpBDB
OMCOmnicom Group IncBCB
PCTYPaylocity Holding Corp.BBB
SNASnap-on IncorporatedBCB

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
BALLBall CorporationCCC
BNBrookfield CorporationBDC
EXCExelon CorporationBCC
HCAHCA Healthcare IncBCC
JDJD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class ACBC
KSPIKaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegSCCC
PANWPalo Alto Networks, Inc.CBC
ROLRollins, Inc.CCC
SANBanco Santander S.A. Sponsored ADRCBC
SHWSherwin-Williams CompanyCCC
SLFSun Life Financial Inc.CBC
SUZSuzano SA Sponsored ADRCCC
XPOXPO, Inc.CCC

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AVYAvery Dennison CorporationDCC
CNQCanadian Natural Resources LimitedCCC
CPRTCopart, Inc.DCC
DEDeere & CompanyCDC
FNVFranco-Nevada CorporationCCC
GIBCGI Inc. Class ACCC
HSYHershey CompanyCCC
SMCISuper Micro Computer, Inc.DCC
TECKTeck Resources Limited Class BCDC
WSO.BWatsco, Inc. Class BCCC

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AAgilent Technologies, Inc.DBD
AVTRAvantor, Inc.DCD
BEPCBrookfield Renewable Corp. Class ACDD
BUDAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADRDCD
DHRDanaher CorporationDCD
DXCMDexCom, Inc.DCD
MRVLMarvell Technology, Inc.DCD
MSCIMSCI Inc. Class ADCD
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.DCD
UPSUnited Parcel Service, Inc. Class BDBD
WMGWarner Music Group Corp. Class ADCD
WPCW. P. Carey Inc.DDD

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
STLAStellantis N.V.FCF
VRSNVeriSign, Inc.FCF

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

