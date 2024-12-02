Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 85 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
BRK.A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A
A
C
A
CF
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
A
B
A
HOLX
Hologic, Inc.
A
C
A
KR
Kroger Co.
A
C
A
PCG
PG&E Corporation
A
C
A
RJF
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
A
B
A
WRB
W. R. Berkley Corporation
A
C
A
YPF
YPF SA Sponsored ADR Class D
A
B
A
Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AGR
Avangrid, Inc.
A
B
B
BAC
Bank of America Corp
A
C
B
DFS
Discover Financial Services
A
B
B
DTM
DT Midstream, Inc.
A
C
B
DVA
DaVita Inc.
A
C
B
GM
General Motors Company
A
B
B
GS
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
A
B
B
HBAN
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
A
C
B
HOOD
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A
A
C
B
IBN
ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
A
B
B
PCVX
Vaxcyte, Inc.
A
C
B
PNC
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
A
C
B
TOST
Toast, Inc. Class A
A
B
B
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AZN
AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR
B
C
B
BN
Brookfield Corporation
B
D
B
CI
Cigna Group
B
C
B
EXC
Exelon Corporation
B
C
B
FER
Ferrovial SE
B
C
B
HRL
Hormel Foods Corporation
B
C
B
JD
JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
B
B
B
KSPI
Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS
B
C
B
SLF
Sun Life Financial Inc.
B
B
B
SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
B
C
B
XPO
XPO, Inc.
B
C
B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
ALLE
Allegion Public Limited Company
C
B
C
AU
Anglogold Ashanti PLC
C
C
C
AUR
Aurora Innovation, Inc. Class A
B
C
C
BXP
BXP Inc
C
C
C
CCI
Crown Castle Inc.
C
C
C
CCL.U
Carnival Corporation
C
B
C
CNH
CNH Industrial NV
B
C
C
DKS
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.
C
C
C
EMN
Eastman Chemical Company
C
C
C
ETN
Eaton Corp. Plc
C
C
C
GLPI
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
B
C
C
GNRC
Generac Holdings Inc.
C
B
C
HUBS
HubSpot, Inc.
C
C
C
INFY
Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR
C
C
C
IOT
Samsara, Inc. Class A
C
B
C
J
Jacobs Solutions Inc.
B
C
C
KEY
KeyCorp
B
D
C
MELI
MercadoLibre, Inc.
C
C
C
NCLH
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
C
B
C
NTNX
Nutanix, Inc. Class A
C
B
C
NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. Class A
C
B
C
PAYX
Paychex, Inc.
C
C
C
PCTY
Paylocity Holding Corp.
C
B
C
SHG
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
C
C
C
SUI
Sun Communities, Inc.
C
B
C
SW
Smurfit Westrock PLC
B
C
C
TSCO
Tractor Supply Company
B
C
C
UBER
Uber Technologies, Inc.
C
A
C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
BGNE
BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR
C
D
C
DHR
Danaher Corporation
C
C
C
MEDP
Medpace Holdings, Inc.
D
B
C
MRVL
Marvell Technology, Inc.
C
C
C
MSCI
MSCI Inc. Class A
C
C
C
NTES
Netease Inc Sponsored ADR
C
C
C
ROST
Ross Stores, Inc.
D
C
C
RTO
Rentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADR
C
C
C
TMO
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
C
C
C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AVY
Avery Dennison Corporation
D
C
D
CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
D
C
D
CRWD
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A
D
C
D
ESTC
Elastic NV
D
B
D
MPC
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
D
D
D
PSX
Phillips 66
D
D
D
SNAP
Snap! Class A
D
C
D
STLD
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
D
D
D
TECK
Teck Resources Limited Class B
D
D
D
UBS
UBS Group AG
D
B
D
UHAL.B
U-Haul Holding Company Series N Non-Voting
D
C
D
WCC
WESCO International, Inc.
D
C
D
WDAY
Workday, Inc. Class A
F
B
D
Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
DEO
Diageo plc Sponsored ADR
F
C
D
VRSN
VeriSign, Inc.
F
C
D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
WDS
Woodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADR
F
C
F
