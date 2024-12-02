Legendary Stock Picker Eric Fry Reveals 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in 2025
Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 85 big blue chips.

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Dec 2, 2024, 10:11 am EDT
During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 85 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
BRK.ABerkshire Hathaway Inc. Class AACA
CFCF Industries Holdings, Inc.ABA
HOLXHologic, Inc.ACA
KRKroger Co.ACA
PCGPG&E CorporationACA
RJFRaymond James Financial, Inc.ABA
WRBW. R. Berkley CorporationACA
YPFYPF SA Sponsored ADR Class DABA

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AGRAvangrid, Inc.ABB
BACBank of America CorpACB
DFSDiscover Financial ServicesABB
DTMDT Midstream, Inc.ACB
DVADaVita Inc.ACB
GMGeneral Motors CompanyABB
GSGoldman Sachs Group, Inc.ABB
HBANHuntington Bancshares IncorporatedACB
HOODRobinhood Markets, Inc. Class AACB
IBNICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADRABB
PCVXVaxcyte, Inc.ACB
PNCPNC Financial Services Group, Inc.ACB
TOSTToast, Inc. Class AABB

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AZNAstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADRBCB
BNBrookfield CorporationBDB
CICigna GroupBCB
EXCExelon CorporationBCB
FERFerrovial SEBCB
HRLHormel Foods CorporationBCB
JDJD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class ABBB
KSPIKaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegSBCB
SLFSun Life Financial Inc.BBB
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics, Inc.BCB
XPOXPO, Inc.BCB

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
ALLEAllegion Public Limited CompanyCBC
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLCCCC
AURAurora Innovation, Inc. Class ABCC
BXPBXP IncCCC
CCICrown Castle Inc.CCC
CCL.UCarnival CorporationCBC
CNHCNH Industrial NVBCC
DKSDick's Sporting Goods, Inc.CCC
EMNEastman Chemical CompanyCCC
ETNEaton Corp. PlcCCC
GLPIGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.BCC
GNRCGenerac Holdings Inc.CBC
HUBSHubSpot, Inc.CCC
INFYInfosys Limited Sponsored ADRCCC
IOTSamsara, Inc. Class ACBC
JJacobs Solutions Inc.BCC
KEYKeyCorpBDC
MELIMercadoLibre, Inc.CCC
NCLHNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.CBC
NTNXNutanix, Inc. Class ACBC
NUNu Holdings Ltd. Class ACBC
PAYXPaychex, Inc.CCC
PCTYPaylocity Holding Corp.CBC
SHGShinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADRCCC
SUISun Communities, Inc.CBC
SWSmurfit Westrock PLCBCC
TSCOTractor Supply CompanyBCC
UBERUber Technologies, Inc.CAC

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
BGNEBeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADRCDC
DHRDanaher CorporationCCC
MEDPMedpace Holdings, Inc.DBC
MRVLMarvell Technology, Inc.CCC
MSCIMSCI Inc. Class ACCC
NTESNetease Inc Sponsored ADRCCC
ROSTRoss Stores, Inc.DCC
RTORentokil Initial plc Sponsored ADRCCC
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.CCC

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AVYAvery Dennison CorporationDCD
CNQCanadian Natural Resources LimitedDCD
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class ADCD
ESTCElastic NVDBD
MPCMarathon Petroleum CorporationDDD
PSXPhillips 66DDD
SNAPSnap! Class ADCD
STLDSteel Dynamics, Inc.DDD
TECKTeck Resources Limited Class BDDD
UBSUBS Group AGDBD
UHAL.BU-Haul Holding Company Series N Non-VotingDCD
WCCWESCO International, Inc.DCD
WDAYWorkday, Inc. Class AFBD

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
DEODiageo plc Sponsored ADRFCD
VRSNVeriSign, Inc.FCD

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
WDSWoodside Energy Group Ltd Sponsored ADRFCF

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

