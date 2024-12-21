The AGI Race Is on… and so Is the Race for the Best AGI Plays

Editor’s Note: My colleague Eric Fry has been showing his members how to invest in the “Race to AGI” in his publications for many months. And along the way, he’s stacked up big winners like roughly 150% gains on both HP and SQ calls… 100% profits on INTC calls… partial gains of 330% on GLW calls… and around 100% gains on both AMZN and GOOGL stock.
However, the massive stock returns we’ve seen from these builders of the AI “superhighway” may be approaching their end. As the AI Revolution accelerates, AI itself isn’t going to take over the world – but businesses using AI will. So I’ve invited Eric here today to tell us about the next huge AI stock winners… the companies building new businesses on top of the AI superhighway (and eventually the AGI highway).
In fact, I recently worked with Eric and our colleague Luke Lango to put together a portfolio of the best of the best of these stocks. And we recently took to the “airwaves” to tell folks all about it. You can read Eric’s piece on the winners of the race to AGI below – and catch up on our broadcast together here.
Hello, Reader.
1 part 1940s Manhattan Project
1 part 1960s Space Race
Those are the ingredients to the current worldwide race to develop dominant AI technologies.
Like the Manhattan Project, the AI race is a high-stakes competition to develop a powerful technology of weaponization. And like the Space Race, the AI race is also a competition to seize control of a limitless new frontier.
And the stakes could not be higher.
AI is a technology that has the potential to create, or destroy, on a scale that humanity has never before encountered. That’s why the U.S. will be pursuing an all-hands-on-deck strategy to master AI’s capabilities before anyone else does.
Victory will arrive in the form of an advanced AI technology called artificial general intelligence, or AGI. This emerging category of AI will not only be able to mimic human cognitive abilities… but surpass them.
Once we set it in motion, AGI will not rely on human inputs, nor will it automatically follow human instructions or guidelines. Instead, it will develop its own version of free will and self-determination.
When AGI arrives, AI systems could start coding themselves or training each other for specific tasks. It will possess tremendous potential to accomplish positive superhuman achievements, which could produce a “golden age” of scientific, technological, and industrial innovation.
Potentially, AGI could identify problems that humans never even considered, and then create solutions, all on its own. But it could also introduce terrifying new forms of warfare.
And because of AGI’s superhuman potential for both good and evil, the U.S. will devote itself completely to winning the AI race.
Investing directly in this Space Race-like effort will not be easy or obvious.
So in my letter today, I want to not only show you howthe U.S. will win this race…
But also how you can get in on it.
Let’s take a look…
Getting Ready to Rock
The race to AGI is not only technologically daunting, but it is also stratospherically expensive. That’s why leading technologists might need the U.S. government’s help to win… just like the Manhattan Project and the Space Race did.
Inconveniently, the more sophisticated AI technologies become, the higher the costs to train and operate them.
But money isn’t the only requirement to succeed. Speed is also essential. This is a race, after all.
That’s why the new administration in Washington will attempt to eliminate any and all obstacles that could impede the path of progress toward world-dominating AGI technology.
It will likely cause dozens of regulatory regimes to fall on their swords. And once they have done so, we can expect to see expedited permitting processes for data centers, electrical infrastructure, nuclear facilities, natural gas plants, zoning revisions, and whatever else the tech giants might require to fast-track their AGI programs.
Last week, Donald Trump declared…
Any person or company investing $1 billion, or more, in the United States of America will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all environmental approvals… GET READY TO ROCK!!!
In addition to fast-tracking new investments, the U.S. government might reach directly into its own pocket to help speed things along. Targeted tax breaks and subsidies are likely, and maybe even large-scale government grants.
In other words, the race to AGI will mobilize trillions of dollars of private and public investment. But despite the size of this massive Manhattan Project-size effort, investing directly in it is not necessarily easy nor obvious.
The AGI Opportunity
Although we don’t know for sure what AGI will eventually look like, we’re absolutely positive that the way to prepare for it is by buying up the top AI companies that will benefit along the way.
That is why, at AI Revolution Portfolio, my InvestorPlace colleagues Louis Navellier and Luke Lango and myself have been focusing on stocks that are well positioned to benefit from the race toward AGI.
Although it may be surprising, these companies are not actually at the forefront of producing the material needed to create AI. Instead, they are applying AI technology within their own products and services.
That is why we call them the AI Appliers.
You see, as the AI Revolution accelerates, AI itself isn’t going to take over the world — businesses using AI will.
The Internet Revolution’s biggest winners – Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) among them – didn’t build the internet. Instead, they figured out how to apply the internet to commerce, social interaction, and many other parts of our lives.
Likewise, we believe that the biggest AI Revolution winners will be the companies building new businesses – or expanding already successful ones – on top of the AI superhighway.
The AGI race is on, which means the race to find the best AGI plays in the stock market is also on…
Regards,
Eric Fry
Editor, Smart Money