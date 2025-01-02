Legendary Stock Picker Eric Fry Reveals 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in 2025
An image of Louis Navellier
Meet Louis Navellier

Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 53 big blue chips.

By Louis Navellier, Editor, Growth Investor Jan 2, 2025, 11:38 am EDT
Source: iQoncept/Shutterstock.com

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 53 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.

This Week’s Ratings Changes:

Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
DALDelta Air Lines, Inc.ACA

Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
ADPAutomatic Data Processing, Inc.ACB
CMECME Group Inc. Class AACB
CPNGCoupang, Inc. Class AABB
HIGHartford Financial Services Group, Inc.ACB
MMM3M CompanyACB
MUSAMurphy USA, Inc.ACB
PRMBPrimo Brands Corporation Class AACB
TSNTyson Foods, Inc. Class AACB

Upgraded: Hold to Buy

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
AERAerCap Holdings NVBDB
ARAntero Resources CorporationBDB
INGING Groep NV Sponsored ADRBCB

Downgraded: Buy to Hold

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
ACMAECOMCBC
ALNYAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, IncBDC
AZNAstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADRCCC
COINCoinbase Global, Inc. Class ACCC
CORCencora, Inc.BCC
CPAYCorpay, Inc.CCC
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co.CBC
HRLHormel Foods CorporationCCC
IFFInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc.CCC
KSPIKaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegSCCC
NTNXNutanix, Inc. Class ACBC
NVRNVR, Inc.CCC
NWSNews Corporation Class BCBC
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics, Inc.CCC
TDGTransDigm Group IncorporatedBDC
ZTOZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class ACCC

Upgraded: Sell to Hold

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
CICigna GroupCCC
CVXChevron CorporationCDC
EOGEOG Resources, Inc.CCC
HMCHonda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADRCDC
QCOMQUALCOMM IncorporatedDBC
SHELShell Plc Sponsored ADRCCC
VRSNVeriSign, Inc.CCC

Downgraded: Hold to Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
EMNEastman Chemical CompanyDCD
IRIngersoll Rand Inc.DCD
LINLinde plcDCD
OKTAOkta, Inc. Class ADCD
PCORProcore Technologies IncDCD
PEPPepsiCo, Inc.DCD
SNAPSnap, Inc. Class ADCD
SNOWSnowflake, Inc. Class ADBD
STZConstellation Brands, Inc. Class ADDD
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc.DCD
URIUnited Rentals, Inc.DCD
WDAYWorkday, Inc. Class ADBD

Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
LYBLyondellBasell Industries NVFDD
SLBSchlumberger LimitedFCD

Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell

SymbolCompanyQuantitative GradeFundamental GradeTotal Grade
ABEVAmbev SA Sponsored ADRFCF
ALGNAlign Technology, Inc.FCF
BHPBHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 ShsFCF
PSXPhillips 66FDF

To stay on top of my latest stock ratings, plug your holdings into Stock Grader, my proprietary stock screening tool. But, you must be a subscriber to one of my premium services. Or, if you are a member of one of my premium services, you can go here to get started.

Sincerely,

Source: InvestorPlace unless otherwise noted

Louis Navellier

