Weekly Upgrades and Downgrades

During these busy times, it pays to stay on top of the latest profit opportunities. And today’s blog post should be a great place to start. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Stock Grader recommendations for 53 big blue chips. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
This Week’s Ratings Changes:
Upgraded: Buy to Strong Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
DAL
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
A
C
A
Downgraded: Strong Buy to Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
ADP
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
A
C
B
CME
CME Group Inc. Class A
A
C
B
CPNG
Coupang, Inc. Class A
A
B
B
HIG
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
A
C
B
MMM
3M Company
A
C
B
MUSA
Murphy USA, Inc.
A
C
B
PRMB
Primo Brands Corporation Class A
A
C
B
TSN
Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A
A
C
B
Upgraded: Hold to Buy
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
AER
AerCap Holdings NV
B
D
B
AR
Antero Resources Corporation
B
D
B
ING
ING Groep NV Sponsored ADR
B
C
B
Downgraded: Buy to Hold
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
ACM
AECOM
C
B
C
ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
B
D
C
AZN
AstraZeneca PLC Sponsored ADR
C
C
C
COIN
Coinbase Global, Inc. Class A
C
C
C
COR
Cencora, Inc.
B
C
C
CPAY
Corpay, Inc.
C
C
C
HPE
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
C
B
C
HRL
Hormel Foods Corporation
C
C
C
IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
C
C
C
KSPI
Kaspi.kz Joint Stock Company Sponsored ADR RegS
C
C
C
NTNX
Nutanix, Inc. Class A
C
B
C
NVR
NVR, Inc.
C
C
C
NWS
News Corporation Class B
C
B
C
SRPT
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
C
C
C
TDG
TransDigm Group Incorporated
B
D
C
ZTO
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
C
C
C
Upgraded: Sell to Hold
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
CI
Cigna Group
C
C
C
CVX
Chevron Corporation
C
D
C
EOG
EOG Resources, Inc.
C
C
C
HMC
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR
C
D
C
QCOM
QUALCOMM Incorporated
D
B
C
SHEL
Shell Plc Sponsored ADR
C
C
C
VRSN
VeriSign, Inc.
C
C
C
Downgraded: Hold to Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
EMN
Eastman Chemical Company
D
C
D
IR
Ingersoll Rand Inc.
D
C
D
LIN
Linde plc
D
C
D
OKTA
Okta, Inc. Class A
D
C
D
PCOR
Procore Technologies Inc
D
C
D
PEP
PepsiCo, Inc.
D
C
D
SNAP
Snap, Inc. Class A
D
C
D
SNOW
Snowflake, Inc. Class A
D
B
D
STZ
Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A
D
D
D
ULTA
Ulta Beauty Inc.
D
C
D
URI
United Rentals, Inc.
D
C
D
WDAY
Workday, Inc. Class A
D
B
D
Upgraded: Strong Sell to Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
LYB
LyondellBasell Industries NV
F
D
D
SLB
Schlumberger Limited
F
C
D
Downgraded: Sell to Strong Sell
Symbol
Company
Quantitative Grade
Fundamental Grade
Total Grade
ABEV
Ambev SA Sponsored ADR
F
C
F
ALGN
Align Technology, Inc.
F
C
F
BHP
BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 2 Shs
F
C
F
PSX
Phillips 66
F
D
F
