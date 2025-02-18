I hope you had a nice, long weekend!
Given the holiday, we’re sending this to you a day later than usual. But in this week’s episode of Navellier Market Buzz, we’re continuing to dive deep into earnings season. As you can imagine, some major surprises are still unfolding! We take a look at which stocks are soaring, and which ones are flopping… More importantly, what does it all mean for the market as we head into the next phase?
My friend, Jason Bodner, joins us once again this week to give his analysis of how earnings season is going.
We’ll also be answering some subscriber questions, including how I pick stocks that zig when the market zags and what we expect from the Federal Reserve after its meeting minutes are released on Wednesday. We also discuss President Trump’s recent foreign policy moves, including the phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his reciprocal tariffs.
The Next Phase in AI
This week’s big news is likely to be the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes that will be released on Wednesday. I am looking for signs of how many rate cuts there will be this year.
I have been on the record of saying that the Fed doesn’t like to fight market rates. Treasury yields are finally beginning to come back down, so it’s possible we could see more rate cuts later this year.
But until that happens, I want you to remember that in a world of chaos, the U.S. remains an oasis.
And one of the reasons is because when we innovate faster and better than anyone else.
Just look at some of the big moves we’ve seen with AI recently, like Trump’s $500 billion AI project, Stargate.
Designed to beat China to AI dominance, this is the Manhattan Project of our time.
All of this is happening as AI is getting cheaper and more powerful – by orders of magnitude.
As a result, we’re about to see AI enter a whole new realm that we haven’t seen before. And it will create millions more millionaires… and leave everyone else behind.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
