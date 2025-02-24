Market Buzz: Palantir’s Drop, Walmart’s Outlook & Earnings Season Wrap-Up

Thanks to a very disappointing University of Michigan consumer sentiment report last Friday, the markets ended the week on a sour note.
To review, the report showed a reading of 64.7, down from 71.7 in January – a 10% decline. The stock market sold off sharply in response, with the S&P 500 and Dow falling 1.7% and the NASDAQ sinking 2.2%.
So, in Sunday’s Market Buzz YouTube video, my friend and colleague Jason Bodner joins me to discuss the numbers and this week’s key economic reports. But first, we begin by previewing a few stocks’ upcoming earnings – including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), which will serve as the grand finale for earnings season. We take a closer look at the factors behind Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) 19% plunge and review Walmart, Inc.’s (WMT) cautious earnings guidance.
Plus, we share our thoughts on President Trump’s bold words on Ukraine and how they could impact peace talks with Russia, as well as the German election and what the outcome could mean for the global economic reports.
You can click the play button below to watch now!
After you’ve watched the video, make sure to subscribe to my channel! Once you do, you’ll be able to click a small bell that will notify you once our videos become live.
To learn more about Jason and his Quantum Edge system, click here. His system has beat the S&P 500 7-to-1 over the last 30 years in independent testing and backtesting. I’m such a big fan of Jason that I included a few of his stories in my new book, The Sacred Truths of Investing.
And for my latest take on the stock market and big headlines, join me at Growth Investor. I released a Special Market Podcast this afternoon that covered today’s broader market pullback, the results of the German election and more.
Once you sign up, you’ll have full access to all my Special Market Podcasts, Weekly Updates and Monthly issues, as well as exclusive Growth Investor Buy Lists special reports (including three brand-new ones I published last week).
(Already a Growth Investor subscriber? Click here to log in to the members-only website.)
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
P.S. My friend Keith Kaplan recently called a “mission critical” meeting over at TradeSmith. Why? It all has to do with an ultra-rare pattern has emerged in the markets that has only appeared three times going back 125 years…
As CEO of TradeSmith, he’s pounding the table to get everyone to pay attention. Because one of their time-tested algorithms just flashed “green” on 10 off-the-radar tech stocks that could deliver generational wealth. So, on Thursday, February 27th, he’s holding a special briefing – and you’ll be blown away by what he reveals. Click here to grab your seat for Thursday’s big event.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) and Walmart, Inc. (WMT)