Tariffs, GDP, Stocks & Surprises – What’s Coming for Investors?

Well, folks, it is the last day of the first quarter of 2025. And it is safe to say it has been a rocky quarter. Over the last three months, the S&P 500, the Dow and the NASDAQ have lost 6.2%, 7.1% and a whopping 12.2%, respectively.
So, in the latest Navellier Market Buzz, I discuss the culprit for all of this uneasiness: tariffs.
Specifically, I touch on why Wall Street is feeling uncertain about Trump’s announcement regarding Wednesday, April 2 – aka “Liberation Day” – when reciprocal tariffs against U.S. trading partners are expected to be announced.
Now, in addition to the tariff announcement, we’ll also get some crucial economic data this week. So, I also previewed the upcoming Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report on Thursday – and whether investors can expect to find any signs of hope. I also gave my take on the upcoming jobs data. In short, if the labor market shows signs of weakness, it could encourage the Federal Reserve to cut key interest rates.
Plus, I shared my thoughts on a handful of our stocks as well as fielded some of your excellent questions.
Click the play button below to watch now!
Don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel here if you haven’t already done so. Once you do, you can click a small bell so you can receive an immediate notification of when a new video is posted. We appreciate your continued support!
Also, my new book, The Sacred Truths of Investing, is available on Amazon now! Click here to buy your copy now.
The AI Revolution Marches On…
Now, if you’re like most investors, you’re probably feeling uneasy about the tariff news and the market volatility. But remember, fundamentally superior stocks bounce like fresh tennis balls. And the truth is, some of the market’s crème de la crème AI stocks are offering us a rare “second chance” …
That’s why I teamed up with Eric Fry and Luke Lango to deliver a special broadcast last week. In fact, our latest picks easily have triple-digit upside over the next few months.
Also during this special broadcast, we reveal why nearly a trillion dollars of new investments could soon flood into Phase II of the AI Revolution… how it could accelerate the lucrative AND destructive force behind the phenomenon known as the Technochasm… and what you need to do to prepare (and profit).
Click here now to watch our special broadcast now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360