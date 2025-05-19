Expert Insights with Paul Hickey: Triple Plays, VIX and What’s Next

Last week ended on a positive note in the wake of easing tariff tensions and cooler-than-expected inflation reports.
As you probably know, the U.S. and China are hitting the “pause” button on tariffs while they work on making a deal, and the markets celebrated.
Meanwhile, we continue to get a growing body of evidence that the Federal Reserve is fighting a mythical inflation “boogeyman”. For example, economists were expecting both the headline and core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise 0.3% in April.
Both only rose 0.2%.
Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 0.5% in April, compared with expectations for a 0.3% rise.
This is good news, folks, but it being overshadowed by the fact that the U.S.’s credit rating was downgraded by Moody’s to Aa1 from the previous top rating of AAA. As a result, Treasury yields went higher. The 10-year yield is sitting at about 4.48%, up from 4.16% at the end of April.
Now, I’m not worried, as I’m fully confident that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will handle our Treasury auctions better than his predecessor, Janet Yellen.
