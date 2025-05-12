Tariffs, Trends & Trump Talk – Our Special Guest Breaks It Down

Wall Street woke up to some big news this morning!
The U.S. is dropping its tariffs on most Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China is lowering its 125% tariff to 10%. This means that China is no longer in a special category and can play “let’s make a deal” with the U.S. over the next 90 days.
Investors were clearly happy with this news, as all major indices were up sharply on the day.
Now, before this news broke, I spent the latest edition of Market Buzz with special guest Chuck Jaffe, host of The Money Life Show. We talked about recent market sentiment, advice for new investors, seasonality trends, my frustration with the Federal Reserve and more. I’ll also talk about what I expect for this week’s crucial economic reports (which we’ll cover in a Market 360 later this week) and a handful of key earnings reports that could make big moves.
Click the image below to watch now!
If you’d like to see more of Chuck, check out his show here. And don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel here.
How to Prepare For What’s Coming Next
I’ve been on the record saying that reciprocal tariffs will ultimately be on countries that don’t treat us fairly. So, when all the dust settles, I expect there to be a 10% baseline tariff on most countries – which will be offset by a strengthening dollar. The end result will be not only free trade, but fair trade.
There’s no denying that the tariffs are a big deal and have dominated the headlines lately. However, there is a huge shift quietly happening behind the scenes that many don’t see.
I call it the Economic Singularity.
It’s an economic transformation so profound that it could create both explosive wealth for those who understand it… and devastating financial consequences for those who don’t.
It doesn’t just affect a single industry or sector – it’s altering the very foundation of our economy.
That’s why, in a recent special video, I explain exactly what’s happening, why it matters to you and the specific steps you need to take to be on the right side of the divide.
Click here to watch my latest briefing now.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360