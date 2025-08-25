Jackson Hole Fallout: 11 Stocks to Watch

For much of last week, the markets were having a rough go. Each of the indexes were down, until last Friday when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell came to the rescue.
At the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed Chair issued a dovish statement, sending stocks back into the green. Essentially, Powell all but confirmed a rate cut was coming in September.
But will this strength continue? Well, it will largely depend on NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) earnings, which come out on Wednesday after the market closes. The company’s guidance will be key and could make or break the market. I’ll give my full thoughts on NVIDIA’s earnings later this week in Market 360, so keep an eye on your inbox for that.
In the meantime, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I reviewed the details of Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. I also discussed what caused the swings in the market as well as 11 stocks releasing earnings this week, including The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD).
How to Prepare for What’s Next…
Now, as we all know, President Trump has been giving Powell a lot of grief lately.
But there’s a reason for that.
See, Trump is desperate to reignite growth in the American economy.
After all, mid-term elections are right around the corner.
We all know lower interest rates will help. But to really get the economy cooking, he and his team are going to need to make some unconventional moves.
One way he’ll do that is with Executive Order #14196.
This is the directive that I predict will lead to the creation of America’s first sovereign wealth fund.
I call this the MAGA Fund for short, and I believe Trump and his team will use it to tap into “reserve accounts” all across the country.
For the first time ever, Washington is planning to deploy a massive wave of investments into these assets.
It’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, and it could lead to a windfall for a handful of companies that are in a prime position to benefit. That’s why I put together a special briefing that details everything you need to know.
