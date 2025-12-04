How to Prepare for the $11.3 Trillion American “Reset” in 2026

An anxious throng of settlers lined up on the quiet, dusty prairie in Oklahoma.
Many had come before them in previous years. Some succeeded. Some didn’t.
But this time it was legal. The U.S. government had officially given permission for them to be there.
Some came in search of fortune. Others were looking for a fresh start.
But they all had one thing in common. When the signal was raised, nearly 50,000 people would race to stake their claim on newly opened land.
The great Land Rush of 1889 was on.
I bring this up because American history has a funny way of circling back to the same places.
If you drive through the town of Stillwater, Oklahoma, today, it looks like any other American town. Cafés. College kids. Pickup trucks.
This town was once settled by “boomers” looking to stake their claim during Oklahoma’s land rushes. Now, nearly 140 years later, I believe Stillwater will be one of the epicenters of a new boom in this country.
Let me explain…
You’ve probably seen the headlines. Apple, Johnson & Johnson, IBM and hundreds of other companies are moving production back to the United States and committing trillions of dollars to rebuild our industrial base. But this is bigger than factories returning home. It’s bigger than supply chains rerouting after years overseas.
What’s taking shape is nothing less than an $11.3 trillion upgrade to the American Dream.
The American Dream Reboot Begins – Here’s How to Prepare
For too long, we’ve been getting a raw deal. We’ve watched trillions of dollars leave our borders. We’ve watched our middle class get squeezed as costs rise and opportunities shrink. And we’ve watched rivals position themselves for the kind of prosperity that should have been ours.
That ends on January 2. That’s when this new era of domestic reinvestment begins in full force – just in time for America’s 250th anniversary.
Add it all up, and based on my research, I believe we are standing on the edge of an $11.3 trillion economic boom.
That’s why, on Monday, December 8, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, I’ll be joining my colleagues Luke Lango and Eric Fry to host the American Dream 2.0 Summit (click here to save your seat for this free event).
During that special broadcast, we will walk you through…
- Why this trillion-dollar capital wave is unlike anything we have seen in decades,
- The handful of bottlenecks where this capital is concentrating,
- What’s happening on January 2 that could accelerate this trend even faster,
- And the American Dream 2.0 Portfolio we have built to help investors capitalize on this renewal.
But before we get to that, I recently sat down with Luis Hernandez, Editor-in-Chief at InvestorPlace,to prepare you for this event.
In our conversation, Luis and I covered several developments I believe every investor should be watching right now.
Specifically, we discussed the next stage of the AI boom. In my view, AI is just months away from going fully mainstream. Once it crosses that threshold, it won’t be a niche tool. It will be embedded in day-to-day operations across the economy – and in our own lives.
Luis also asked me about the private credit market. It’s a complex issue that has been getting more headlines lately. And while there are some stress points, the reality is that the Federal Reserve has tools to relieve that pressure. A well-timed rate cut would go a long way toward stabilizing the system.
And finally, I explained how I expect this megawave of investment to fuel double-digit earnings growth in all four quarters of 2026. If that happens, it will be a major tailwind for U.S. stocks – especially for the companies tied to this American Dream 2.0 shift.
It’s a quick conversation, but an important one. And it sets the tone for what we’ll reveal at the Summit on December 8.
You can watch our conversation by clicking the video below.
Join Me on December 8
Now that you’ve seen my discussion with Luis, I hope it’s clear why the next few weeks matter. We are entering a period where trillions of dollars are being repositioned… where small, overlooked companies could suddenly become indispensable… and where January 2 may be the moment this entire trend goes vertical.
That is exactly why Luke Lango, Eric Fry and I have teamed up for the American Dream 2.0 Summit on Monday, December 8.
For the past several months, we’ve put our collective heads together, merging our unique approaches to the market to zero in on the firms that are best positioned to capitalize on this wave.
These are not the typical household names you’ve heard of… These are little-known companies sitting at the choke points of this $11.3 trillion realignment – the places where capital bottlenecks and explosive gains can emerge.
The result is what we’re calling the American Dream 2.0 Portfolio – full of companies that we’ve identified as having the strongest ways to play this shift. Based on our research, the stocks in this new portfolio could reasonably return 2,400%… 3,500%… even 8,500% in the years ahead.
And on December 8, we’re going to walk you through all of it.
We’ll also reveal the name and ticker of the tiny U.S. company tied directly to the January 2 catalyst – a free pick we believe every investor should see before this shift enters its next phase.
If you haven’t reserved your seat yet, you can do that now by clicking here.
