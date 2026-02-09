Is the Fed Behind the Curve? Inflation, Recession & Gold Outlook with Special Guest Ed Yardeni

Last week was a rough one for stocks, led by a sharp selloff in tech.
A new tool for Anthropic’s AI chatbot, Claude, sparked fears that AI could become a competitor, not just a helper, to traditional software companies.
That concern spread quickly on Wall Street, sending software stocks falling and wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value for the software and services sector in just days.
But today, the tech-heavy NASDAQ rose nearly 1% as investors began to think their fears may be a bit overblown.
Now, with key economic reports coming this week – retail sales, the unemployment rate and CPI (Consumer Price Index) – investors are shifting their focus back to the broader economic picture and what it means for interest rates.
So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, my friend and economist Ed Yardeni joins us to break down what’s happening at the Federal Reserve and why they seem to be behind the inflation curve. We also talk about why shelter prices remain stubborn, Ed’s outlook on gold prices and much more.
The Stakes Are Getting Higher
As Ed and I discussed, the Fed seems to be a bit behind the curve with respect to interest rates. The fact is that inflation is not the key concern with the economy – it’s jobs, instead.
But they’re not the only ones that aren’t adapting to a new reality.
Last week, I told investors that the market is changing how it sees – and values – certain AI stocks in real time.
Some of the major AI bellwethers that have become household names now face the reality of sky-high expectations.
And if those expectations aren’t met, or exceeded, during this earnings season…
It sets up the possibility of a dangerous sell-off.
On the other hand, another group of stocks is beginning to benefit from the transition from Stage 1 to Stage 2 of the AI boom.
These could be the next market leaders that deliver outsized gains in just a few months.
