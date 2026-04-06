Eric Fry Sold NVIDIA. I Didn’t. Who Was Right?

As we start the second quarter, one thing is already clear: When institutional money flows into quality stocks, the best-performing ones rise quickly.
That’s exactly what happened recently when we closed out the first quarter.
See, at the close of each quarter, we typically see what’s called quarter-end window dressing. This is when money managers make their clients’ portfolios “pretty” by loading up on stocks with the strongest fundamentals.
This time around, my Fundamental A-rated stocks climbed nearly seven times as much as the S&P 500 within the last five trading days.
So, that brings up an important question: What should investors be looking at now?
In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I’m joined by my friend and colleague Eric Fry. He’s been in the business almost as long as I have and has an excellent track record with more 10,000% winners than almost anyone in the game.
We talked about the power of quarter-end window dressing, why he’s bullish on energy stocks right now and then we got into a big question I’ve received a lot from my subscribers…
Eric sold NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), but I didn’t. Who was right? Who made the right call? It’s a fun and interesting exchange that I think will give folks a better understanding of the way we look at the market.
Plus, Eric will reveal his top three stock picks best positioned for this environment.
Click the image below to watch now.
To see more of my videos, click here to subscribe to my YouTube channel. And to learn more about Eric, go here.
Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
A Fresh Perspective on Where to Invest Next
Now, Eric and I don’t always see eye to eye, especially when it comes to a stock like NVIDIA.
But that’s what makes our conversation so valuable. You get two different ways of looking at the same market.
I focus on the stocks already showing strong fundamentals and momentum. Eric, on the other hand, looks further ahead – figuring out which names investors should avoid and what to own instead.
In fact, he’s already identified several well-known stocks he believes investors should reconsider and paired them with a new set of opportunities he thinks are better positioned for what’s ahead.
If you want to see exactly what Eric is recommending now, I encourage you to check out his latest research presentation.
He walks through what he calls a “sell this, buy that” strategy – what to avoid and what to own instead.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)