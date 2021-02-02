MoneyLine Podcast: These SPAC Deals, EVs Should Be on Your Radar

The madness surrounding r/WallStreetBets and GameStop (NYSE:GME) has quieted this week. And not a moment too soon.
But even though the story is not getting as many national headlines, there is a good investing lesson to learn from last week’s craziness.
On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I’ll share my thoughts on the entire situation. I’m not taking sides, but I’ll give you the pros and cons of both halves of the equation.
Swept aside by the above-mentioned headlines were a number of new and interesting SPAC deals. Everything from a company that focuses on next-generation battery technology and is already generating more than $100 million in sales to a play on autonomous vehicles and another high-flying space company. You’ll get my in-depth thoughts on all 11 deals — including which ones you should avoid and which should be added to your watch list.
Longtime MoneyWire readers know that SPACs have been one of the hottest investment themes over the last year, but right on their tail is electric vehicles (EVs.). More specifically… Chinese EV stocks.
Chinese EV companies have led the market recently, and the biggest of the group are worth tens of billions of dollars. I get a lot of questions about this small niche group, so I decided it was time to take a deep dive and highlight five of the major players in the space. You may be surprised to learn which company looks the cheapest right now.
And speaking of niche sectors, there have been three recent IPOs in the environmentally safe agriculture sector. I know it doesn’t sound exciting, but just wait until you hear about the companies that are shaking up the industry. The best part is that the stocks are flying completely under the radar right now.
Finally, we wrap up the show with the usual Ask Matt segment. I show you how I come up with price targets … and why you had better not be investing in leveraged ETFs.
Don’t wait. Watch the latest episode of MoneyLine now.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.