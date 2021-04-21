The Coming Economic Boom … And What to Do About It

They say two heads are better than one.
That’s true I guess, depending on the heads involved.
In this case, I prefer … “Great minds think alike.”
Regular MoneyWire readers know how bullish I am on the economy and the stock market. I think we’re about to witness one of the biggest economic booms in U.S. history as we finally put Covid-19 behind us.
I also believe in my research and analysis and have had great success with it. I don’t go looking for confirmation from anyone else.
But when a legendary growth investor speaks, I take notice.
And when the opportunity comes along to work together again to pick a portfolio of stocks that we agree are set up to crush the market, well, I’d be a fool to say no.
I believe what we’ve come up with is groundbreaking …
Quite simply, Louis Navellier’s work in quant-based analysis is groundbreaking and world-class. I’m fortunate that I’ve gotten to know him through the years as an InvestorPlace colleague.
We don’t always take the same path to a stock, but when we find ourselves at the same destination, the results so far have been spectacular.
When we collaborated on an investment portfolio in late 2019, it returned 34.9% and beat the Dow by more than 4X.
We sat down again late last year to build our next portfolio, which we expected to hold through most of 2021. By Feb. 9, it was up a stunning 38.5% — about 5X the market’s average annual return in just seven-and-a-half weeks.
On Wall Street, if a money manager returns 15% per year, it’s considered a fantastic performance. It can get your face on all the major investment publications. After all, the broad market returns about 7% on average, so a 15% annual return is more than double the market average.
Then you have legendary superstar investors like Warren Buffett, widely considered the best investor of the past century. He’s one of the world’s richest men thanks to his ability to spot great investment opportunities. Every move he makes is followed and scrutinized.
Buffett’s long-term average annual return is roughly 20% … or about 5% better than your typical top performing Wall Street money manager who rings up a 15% return.
Our Power Portfolio earned an absolutely incredible return — a “better than Buffett” annual return — in less than two months.
We still have three quarters of the year left, and since Louis and I are both extremely bullish, we were not about to miss out on what’s to come. We are in complete agreement that 2021 has all the makings of a big year in the market … and an even bigger year in the stocks we’ve picked together.
That’s why we sat down together last night in our special Road Map to Recovery event. I want to thank those of you who were able to join us. If you weren’t able to attend — or simply want to relive it all again — you can find a replay of the event here.
Louis and I discussed how we believe we’re about to witness one of the biggest stock booms in U.S. history … and that carefully selected, high-quality stocks have the potential to go up 300%, 500% and even 1,000% over the next few years.
I believe what’s coming will be so big and monumental that I’ve come up with my own name for it — The Roaring 2020s.
The last time we saw something similar was in the early ’90s. It was also a time of low inflation and incredible innovation. The rollouts of cellular phone networks and powerful personal computers along with the advent of software and the internet converged to unleash a tsunami of productivity.
This resulted in higher profit margins for virtually every business across America.
In a relatively short timeframe, our ability to communicate, transact, process data, analyze data and manage supply chains was revolutionized.
The massive productivity increases from the new technologies of the 1990s were like a huge shot of adrenaline to the economy.
They also paved the way for truly innovative companies harnessing these new technologies to hand their shareholders incredible returns. Companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) went up 113,000%.
The exact same type of story is unfolding now. As I said in our Road Map to Recovery event, we’re about to see several once-in-a-generation technologies come together at the same time and totally reshape every aspect of our lives.
The convergence of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, precision medicine, the Internet of Things, driverless cars and the blockchain are recreating the very framework of modern society. The impact these technologies will have on the global economy will dwarf the internet.
Louis agrees. He says he hasn’t seen the types of bullish readings he’s seeing now since the early 1990s … before the market went on a 1,400% tear. That decade created some of the biggest winners in stock market history.
And he added another reason why we believe 2021 could be among the greatest ever for investors …
The money is there to spend.
The amount sitting in checking accounts recently ran to an all-time high of $4.8 trillion, which is way above the $2.25 trillion at the end of 2019. In 15 months, the amount of money in checking accounts has more than doubled!
The same is true for both savings accounts and household net worth. Add to that continued stimulus checks and easing restrictions as more vaccines are distributed and we’re sitting on a powder keg — one I call the Great Grand Reopening.
This flood of cash and economic activity will be a massive boost for the economy and the markets. We’re also confident this huge pile of money is going to start pouring into the market at a historic rate.
I’ll wrap up with one piece of advice: If you really want to have a great year … and have the chance to make an absolute fortune … focus on the small corners of the market that will see the lion’s share of the growth.
Louis and I have done just that. We’ve analyzed more than 5,000 stocks and uncovered the investing themes with the most immediate upside. And then we combined our two systems to narrow them down to a small portfolio of select stocks we think have big upside potential for the coming year.
We call it our “Power Portfolio 2021: Reloaded.”
I don’t mean to toot my own … but I think we’ve outdone ourselves and again created something truly groundbreaking.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.