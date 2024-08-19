[Weekly Roundup] The Arrival of AGI Is Imminent – Here’s What We Can Expect

Hello, Reader.
Author John C. Maxwell once wrote, “Change is inevitable. Growth is optional.” This quote rings especially true when it comes to technology.
Tech has been evolving for thousands of years. In 3000 B.C., people relied on horse-drawn carriages for travel. Today, we use cars powered by gasoline or electricity for transportation. And now, flying sportscars may be an option for travelers in 2026.
However, with artificial intelligence, growth isn’t optional. It’s inevitable.
AI is improving at an exponential rate. And we’re quickly reaching a tipping point where the future will look nothing like the past.
This point is known as artificial general intelligence (AGI). It is the top level of artificial intelligence.
Some even call it humanity’s final invention.
Artificial general intelligence refers to AI that can mimic human cognitive abilities. Or, to put it simply, AI becoming smarter than the smartest human.
There are already some signs of what AGI will look like. Last month, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, claimed that its most advanced AI models are now bordering on the second of five levels of “Super AI.” As it stands, many people can no longer tell the difference between AI chatbots and human-generated text responses.
However, I know that when we talk about computer’s becoming as smart as people – or even smarter – it can sound confusing.
Looking Forward
