The Four Ts That Will Define Trump’s First 100 Days – and Your Financial Future

Editor’s Note: This coming Monday, January 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office and begin his second term as President of the United States. Once this happens, there will be an unprecedented period of change, especially within his first 100 days. It will be a period of chaos and volatility. That will also make it a “golden age for traders,” and I found a person who can make that a reality for you…
Today, I want to introduce you to Jeff Clark. As one of the most accomplished traders of our time, Jeff has spent the past 40 years successfully using chaos and volatility to his advantage. And for the first time ever, Jeff is pulling back the curtain to reveal a trading strategy tailored to harness the chaos and opportunities Trump’s first 100 are sure to bring.
It all happens on Wednesday, January 22 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. That’s when Jeff will be hosting The Most Profitable 100 Days of Your Life event.
I should warn you, though. This approach isn’t like anything you’ve probably seen before. But Jeff has spent months preparing this, and I can’t wait to check it out. This strategy is a perfect complement to my own research, which is why I want to share how it can help you too…
Click here to reserve your spot now.
Now, I’ll let Jeff take over from here. He’ll explain the four “Ts” that break down Trump’s agenda and why they could be profit opportunities for you.
Picture this: It was 1933, and the United States was in the middle of the Great Depression. Between 1930 and 1932, the market lost 89% of its value. Markets were dismal.
The unemployment rate reached a peak of 25%. People were tired.
And in March, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was sworn into office. His first 100 days as president became the stuff of legends.
In those first weeks, he passed 76 bills that reshaped the economy.
It was a whirlwind of action, volatility, and unprecedented change, causing the stock market to rise 75% in that window.
But here’s the thing… nothing like that has happened since… until now.
Trump’s First 100 Days
When Donald Trump’s second term gets underway, we’re going to enter a period of massive change and volatility.
Love him or hate him, I can’t tell you how excited I am about the profit opportunities this is going to give traders.
In fact, I’m going live on Wednesday, January 22, at 1 p.m. ET to share how I’m setting myself and my readers up for The Most Profitable 100 Days of Your Life. (You can reserve your spot right here.)
Think about it… Trump’s leadership is characterized by bold, decisive, and aggressive action… which creates huge ripple effects across industries. Last time, Trump moved markets with just a few words posted on X (then Twitter).
And this time, he’s got four forces defining his agenda…
Technology, Taxes, Takeovers, and Trade
I call them “the Four Ts.” And they’re going to drive massive market opportunities for smart traders.
Again – love him or hate him, Trump’s first moves are going to include massive deregulation, especially in the technology markets. With tech billionaire Elon Musk by his side, this is all but inevitable.
Think about the profit potential that will come with cutting red tape on emerging tech like AI… crypto… and autonomous vehicles.
Trump has already come out in full support of building a strategic bitcoin reserve, which helped drive bitcoin to unprecedented levels… and gave my own readers a 42% gain on one of my favorite ways to play bitcoin… in just two trading days.
What’s more, think about how loosening restrictions on AI companies could accelerate the development of AGI (artificial general intelligence) and spark an “arms race” in tech innovation.
This will have wide-reaching implications… volatility… and, of course, profits for traders.
2025 will not be a buy-and-hold environment.
His Next Move: Taxes
Next, Trump has promised to cut corporate and personal taxes, like in his first term. Lower taxes can boost corporate earnings, drive consumer spending, and fuel market growth.
Sectors such as banking, retail, and real estate could see the most immediate impact.
And with this growth comes volatility, which, again, is our bread-and-butter trading environment.
When I say I think we’ll see at least one opportunity to double our money each week during Trump’s first 100 days… I mean it.
After That: Takeovers
Trump – whether intentionally or not – is constantly throwing global powers for a loop.
His focus on “America First,” of course, lends itself to big investments in defense… energy… and infrastructure.
And with just a few words, he throws world governments into chaos, like his proposal to acquire Greenland.
Or first backing a ban on TikTok… and now asking the Supreme Court to hold off until after he takes office.
All of these unpredictable business moves equal, you guessed it, volatility. Which, again, is a savvy trader’s best friend.
Finally: Trade
Trump has always been vocal about unfair trading deals, especially with China. His first term, he was hell-bent on renegotiating trade deals and imposing tariffs, particularly with China.
This seems to be set to continue… and will impact manufacturing, agriculture, and export-driven industries.
That’s why traders should home in on the volatility this will bring.
I know I’ll be watching commodities-driven sectors and international companies for opportunities because trade wars will bring volatility… creating sharp movements that we can profit from.
What to Do Now
Trump’s first 100 days in office are going to be marked by market volatility.
But I want you to start replacing the word “volatility” with “profit opportunities” in your head.
This is how I’ve thought about volatility over my 42-year trading career. It’s how in 2007-2009, I had 25-plus triple-digit winners for my subscribers – some in as little as one day – when everyone else was losing their shirts.
With the Four Ts driving Trump’s administration… the backing of billionaires… his business mindset… and his “no holds barred” mentality that throws world markets into a loop on a dime… you can see how this is setting up to be the most volatile period in our lifetimes.
But again… most volatile, to me, means most profitable.
As long as you have the right strategy and mentality.
And I’ve been working for more than 40 years to develop the strategies that I’ll share with you on Wednesday, January 22, at 1 p.m. ET. So be sure to reserve your spot for The Most Profitable 100 Days of Your Life right here.
Best regards and good trading,
Jeff Clark
Editor, Market Minute
P.S. The Four Ts are the foundation of my strategy for Trump’s first 100 days – and I’ll show you how to use them to your advantage during my upcoming live event, The Most Profitable 100 Days of Your Life.
Reserve your spot right here.
I also encourage you to sign up for VIP text alerts – you’ll get a free report detailing three hot stocks in sectors set to boom in the first 100 days, as well as reminders about the event and important training videos.