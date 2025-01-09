Why You Need to Take Advantage of the “Pre-AGI Market” – and How

Hello, Reader.
When you think of San Francisco, you might conjure visions of the Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars climbing up steep grades, or, according to Mark Twain, a summer that feels like the coldest winter you’ll ever spend.
But soon, downtown San Francisco may be ground zero for what many are calling “America’s final invention.”
More than 1,500 of the world’s smartest engineers, developers, and computer scientists will converge in one of the city’s buildings, triggering a countdown to the imminent launch of the greatest technology project in human history… a project that’s virtually guaranteed to soon affect every aspect of your life.
The development is known as Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI.
Now, we’ve talked about AGI here at Smart Money before, but since this technology is still so new, allow me to explain it…
AGI is a brand-new category of artificial intelligence that will be able to outthink and outperform humans, and its pursuit has sparked a heated arms race in Big Tech.
That is because AGI is beyond anything most of us have ever imagined. It’s not a faster horse-and-buggy situation, or even a leap from the horse-and-buggy to the automobile.
It’s like going from horse-and-buggy directly to time travel. They’re both categories of transportation — but one is unimaginably more advanced.
Unlike current AI systems, AGI won’t be limited by how much data we feed into it or what cues we give it.
This is advanced AI with its own version of free will.
To better understand the difference between these two types of AI systems, imagine a pocket calculator. Until you punch numbers into the calculator, it just sits there with a blank screen.
Now, imagine looking at that calculator… but it’s already turned on and operating completely on its own. The calculator has determined what problems it needs to solve and is performing millions of calculations per second.
It’s not waiting for us to tell it what to do anymore. It’s determining the problems and the solutions. This calculator – as fantastical as it sounds – has gained free will, or at least something close to it.
That is AGI.
AGI is when AIs start coding themselves, when AIs start training each other… and when humans no longer have any idea how or why AIs are doing what they’re doing to achieve their goals. AGI could eventually identify problems and create solutions we might have never even considered.
If AGI spools out in the way I think it will, the world may be virtually unrecognizable 1,000 days from now.
Now, you might be wondering where I got that number from…
1,000 Days to AGI
Well, on September 12, 2024, OpenAI – the San Fransisco-based creator of ChatGPT – quietly released a new technology. This system isn’t an AI successor model to ChatGPT or a precursor to GPT-5, the company’s next expected large language model (LLM).
Rather, it is a series of AI models designed to reason instead of recognize patterns. The models are specifically engineered for complex reasoning tasks, particularly in fields like science, math, and coding. They work through problems step by step, similar to human reasoning.
It’s like we’ve added a left brain to an already existing GPT right brain.
And this complete system could be our first glimpse into AGI.
So, with the release of this new system, OpenAI switched flip that could rapidly accelerate the timeline for AGI.
That’s why I started my 1,000 Days to AGI countdown on September 12, 2024. And I’m convinced 1,000 days is the far end of when we’ll achieve this milestone.
AGI could be upon us much sooner.
In fact, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced in a blog post on Monday that…
We are now confident we know how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it. We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents “join the workforce” and materially change the output of companies. We continue to believe that iteratively putting great tools in the hands of people leads to great, broadly-distributed outcomes.
Clearly, immense technological changes are coming.
Those who understand and embrace these changes can set themselves up to build wealth on a larger scale than ever before. Because of AGI, we could be entering into the greatest period of wealth creation that mankind has ever known.
The AGI race is on, which means the race to find the best AGI plays in the stock market is also on…
But currently, the stock market does not offer any pure-play AGI companies. What it does offer, though, is an array of indirect plays on the race toward AGI.
My team and I have been focusing on the “next wave” of stocks that do not yet reflect their AI-powered growth potential. So, to take advantage of this current “pre-AGI” market, I’ve identified several companies are well positioned to benefit from the race toward AGI.
The AGI countdown has already begun. Don’t miss another clock tick.
