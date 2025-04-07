Video Alert: Our Experts Tell You How to Play This Market Today

Luis Hernandez, here. I’m Editor-in-Chief at InvestorPlace.
It feels like we’ve entered a new age.
We’ve never seen a market quite like this one — where tweets move trillions, tariffs appear overnight, and the rules of global trade are being rewritten in real time.
Investors are worried. What is going to happen next? What should we do with our investments?
In moments like these, it’s more important than ever to have a calm, informed perspective.
That’s exactly what our team of experts — Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and Luke Lango — is here to provide.
I sat down this morning with InvestorPlace’s three analysts – who all view the markets with a different lens – to get their takes on how markets are responding, what might happen next, and what investors should do and not do right now.
Click here or on the video below to watch.
They’ve navigated volatile markets before. And they’re here to help you cut through the noise, separate emotion from opportunity, and stay focused on what really matters.
I know you’ll find the discussion useful.
Regards,
Luis Hernandez
Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace