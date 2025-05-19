A 10-Square-Mile AI Superhub Is Rising in the Desert – and AGI Stocks Could Soar

Hello, Reader.
Standing at 2,717 feet (or 828 meters) tall, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper gives the United Arab Emirates (UAE) some bragging rights: It’s the tallest building in the world.
The towering structure is in Dubai, the most populated city in the UAE. Burj Khalifa was completed in 2010, and it attracts about 17 million tourists per year, according to the United Kingdom’s Institute of Civil Engineers.
But now the UAE might reach another world record.
And this time, it’s all about artificial intelligence.
On Friday, Bloomberg announced that OpenAI will help develop a massive new data center in the UAE. Tech giants Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) will also support the project.
This new data center will cover 10 square miles and use as much power as around five nuclear reactors, making it potentially one of the largest data centers in the world.
The UAE site is a sister campus to OpenAI’s Texas-based Stargate Project, which was announced on the first day of President Donald Trump’s second term. That $500 billion initiative, led by OpenAI, Oracle Corp. (ORCL), and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY), was created to support AI development in the U.S.
But now, the developer of ChatGPT is offering the Middle East the infrastructure needed for AI services. Additionally, the UAE Stargate will also eventually allow for more AI collaboration between the U.S. and UAE.
Of course, this initiative isn’t just altruistic. It’s another step forward for OpenAI to achieve its company mission “to ensure that artificial general intelligence – AI systems that are generally smarter than humans – benefits all of humanity.”
To my sense, artificial general intelligence (AGI) went mainstream when OpenAI first partnered with Project Stargate. The company wrote in a January blog post announcing the initiative…
All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI – and in particular AGI – for the benefit of all of humanity. We believe that this new step is critical on the path and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity.
But what many folks don’t know is that the company had already started making strides in its mission…
On September 12, 2024, for example, the company quietly released its new o1 model. This system isn’t an AI successor model to ChatGPT or a precursor to GPT-5, the company’s next expected large language model (LLM).
Rather, it is a series of AI models designed to reason instead of recognize patterns. The models are specifically engineered for complex reasoning tasks, particularly in fields like science, math, and coding. They work through problems step by step, similar to human reasoning.
It’s like we’ve added a left brain to an already existing GPT right brain. And this complete system could be our first glimpse into AGI, which is a type of AI that possesses human-level intelligence.
Then last month, OpenAI released o3 and o4-mini, the latest in its o-series of models trained to think for longer before responding. OpenAI says that these are the smartest models it has released to date.
So, with the release of these new systems, OpenAI flipped a switch that could rapidly accelerate the timeline for AGI.
And with each new AI milestone, we’re getting ever closer.
Investors who are unprepared will miss the transformative opportunities that AGI will bring. But those who position themselves correctly could witness the greatest moneymaking opportunity in human history – with the possibility to surpass even the Internet Revolution.
That is why I just issued my “Final Warning.”
I started talking about AGI last August – right before OpenAI released its first o-series model. At the time, I warned that we were closer to AGI than most people think.
Back then, hardly anyone had heard of AGI. But now, the arrival of the technology is inevitable – and the mainstream media is starting to report about it.
That is why I put everything you need to know in my new The Road to AGI: Final Warning broadcast.
During this free broadcast, I also reveal one of my top-rated AGI-related stock picks – name and ticker symbol. It recently registered a 46% gain while the S&P 500 dropped 5%.
To learn even more about artificial general intelligence, be sure to check out what we covered here at Smart Money this past week…
Smart Money Roundup
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Why This Precious Metal Is Your Best “Bet on Disorder” Right Now
As the astute financial writer James Grant observed recently, “Gold is a bet on monetary disorder – indeed, on other kinds of disorder, too, including fiscal, geopolitical and presidential.” This bet has been paying off nicely for the last several months; even still, I suspect the final payoff has not yet arrived. In this issue, I share a trading strategy that I use to maximize gains in the gold market… and how you can use it, too.
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Why Understanding AGI Now Could Be Your Most Profitable Decision
Soon enough, artificial narrow intelligence (ANI) will start looking a lot more like what experts in the field call “strong” AI – or artificial general intelligence (AGI). That’s why it’s so important to understand what exactly what AGI is… and where we are on the Road to AGI. Then, I’ll show you how you can turn its imminent arrival to your advantage.
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Buy Stocks in These 3 Categories – or Get Left Behind
A company’s relationship with AGI is the lens through which investors now must view all stocks. And the companies that hope to survive and thrive must adopt and integrate AI technologies as quickly as possible. Those that fail to do so will perish… and time is of the essence. That is why I’ve developed a three-step process for finding companies that will survive and thrive on The Road to AGI.
Sunday, May 18, 2025
What Henry Ford’s Farm Tractor and AI Have in Common
Henry Ford’s “Fordson Model F” tractor went into production in 1917 and became an instant hit with farmers in the Midwest. Artificial intelligence is not unlike Ford’s novel tractor. Changes of that magnitude are difficult to imagine and, therefore, difficult to embrace seamlessly and profitably. That is why we must “future-proof” our lives to the furthest extent possible… and why we must remain focused on the once-in-a-generation investment opportunities AI is producing.
Yet Another AGI Jolt Is Headed Our Way
Later this week, my colleague the legendary investor Louis Navellier plans to reveal new research that shows how President Donald Trump’s latest economic plans could unleash up to $10 trillion in new stimulus, create millions of high-paying jobs, and spark the next phase of a generational bull market.
In a brand-new presentation, Louis will lay out the three-pronged strategy the president is already rolling out. One of those prongs is what Louis calls “Tech Liberation,” and it could jolt AGI development… and the entire tech corner of the U.S. economy.
Louis tells me his system is flashing fresh signals on a new class of stocks poised to benefit from this three-pronged strategy. Watch this space for more on his new research later this week.
