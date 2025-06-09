What to Do When the Market Hangs on a Handshake

Hello, Reader.
There’s a lot a handshake can do…
In Ancient Rome, soldiers used the handshake to show that they were unarmed, thereby building trust.
On the other hand, in Medieval Europe, handshakes were used to shake loose any hidden weapons in sleeves or armor.
Now, the handshake is widely recognized across cultures as gestures of greeting, farewell, congratulations… or the sealing of a deal.
It is this last use that journalists and investors alike are looking out for now, as top U.S. and Chinese officials are meeting in London to defuse a trade dispute over rare‑earth exports (among other issues).
The U.S. is pushing China to resume full exports of rare-earth minerals and magnets, which are essential for the American tech and defense industries. China had slowed these exports in response to restrictions imposed by the U.S. on the country’s access to advanced semiconductor technology.
“I expect it to be a short meeting with a big, strong handshake,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said earlier today.
But whether the representatives of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in a trade agreement today remains to be seen, with the meeting potentially stretching into tomorrow.
So, the week ahead could be a rocky one for the markets, especially in the tech sector. The futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell around 0.2% Sunday night over preemptive concerns about today’s meeting. It has recovered since.
But this type of market uncertainty is par-for-the-2025 course. It’s also where my colleague and master trader Jeff Clark has historically achieved his biggest gains.
Last week, I shared an interview with Jeff, where we discussed the “chaos pattern” that he uses to accurately predict the direction of any individual stock or the entire market.
In case you missed it, I want to share with you again the important information that Jeff details in our conversation – especially because, as Jeff accurately states, volatility isn’t going anywhere.
Click on the play button below to watch now.. You can also read the full transcript here.
And here is the most important bit of information…
Looking Ahead
It’s clear that volatility is here to stay. While many unprepared investors will suffer losses, those prepared to trade chaos can come out ahead.
That is why Jeff Clark is joining us one final time tomorrow with a warning: He sees a massive market shock coming – not because of a single catalyst, but due to a fundamental shift in the interest rate regime.
However, Jeff’s strategy has delivered consistent wins in exactly this kind of environment.
So, sign up for his event now… and then keep an eye out on your inbox tomorrow for you next Smart Money.
