What Sandy Koufax’s Perfect Game Taught Me About Investing

On September 9, 1965, iconic Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax walked up to the pitcher’s mound at Dodger Stadium, ready to square off against the Chicago Cubs.
He lifted his cap up, pulled it back down, and then… whiz.
Baseballs started flying.
Koufax retired batter after batter. 27 up, 27 down. 14 strikeouts included.
In a 1-0 win, Koufax threw a “perfect game.” Not a single Cubs player reached base by any means, not by hit, walk, or error.
There have only been 24 perfect games in Major League Baseball history, out of 238,500 total. At the time, Koufax became the sixth pitcher in the modern era to achieve a perfect game in the regular season.
“You start out every game to pitch a perfect game,” Koufax said earlier this summer, in reflection of the 60th anniversary of his achievement. “You’re not going to, and you know it. You just give up your goals grudgingly as you go. This one, I didn’t have to give it up.”
As a native Californian and avid Dodgers fan, it may not come as a surprise that Sandy Koufax happens to be my all-time favorite baseball player. But that’s not the only reason I’m mentioning his historic, perfect game 60 years later.
My new stock-picking system, Apogee, hunts for a different kind of perfection: potential 1,000% winners.
Like Koufax’s masterpiece of a game, these setups are rare.
But I have a confession…
While I “officially” debuted Apogee during a free event yesterday, I quietly put Apogee to the test across my services starting months ago.
And it’s already found a stock that looks headed toward 1,000% gains… and I recommended it.
Let me explain…
A Winner From My “Right-Hand Machine”
You see, a lot of elbow grease goes into creating an investment system that actually works. In my case, more than 30 years of experiential insights and five years of detailed testing and optimization, along with rigorous back-testing.
And finally, months of real-world beta testing.
During that testing period, which started more than a year ago, I reviewed each recommendation that my system produced… but did not actively act upon it. After all, I was still in the beta testing phase.
But in some cases, the picks that Apogee produced were simply too compelling to ignore.
Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) was one of those recommendations.
If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you probably know this company and may even frequent its drive-through coffee kiosks.
However, despite the “West Coast credentials” I shared above, I had never heard of this Oregon-based coffee juggernaut.
That is until my Apogee system flashed a “Buy” on Dutch Bros in July of 2024.
This boutique coffee company competes with Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)… and “competes” is putting it nicely. It’s eating Starbucks’ lunch – or, should I say, drinking its coffee.
Dutch Bros has a phenomenal business model because it is even more capital-light than rivals. As a drive-through coffeeshop, the firm has no hot kitchens, no public bathrooms, and no inside seating areas. According to third-party estimates, startup costs per location can be as low as $150,000 – less than half of the cheapest strip-mall Burger King.
Meanwhile, each Dutch Bros location is a profit-spinning machine. In the second quarter of 2025, the average corporate store added $162,946in quarterly gross contribution.
The company does not publish cash-on-cash returns, but rough back-of-envelop calculations suggest that new locations are breaking even in under three years.
The result is a multibagger opportunity hiding in plain sight.
So, after Apogee flashed its “Buy” signal, I conducted a detailed analysis on Dutch Bros., just like I would for any prospective investment. And after vetting the company myself, I recommended a call option on the company to my Leverage subscribers on July 1, 2024.
Since then, my subscribers have booked partial gains of 161% and 290%… and we’re letting a final tranche run
I also recommended the company’s stock to my Fry’s Investment Report subscribers on August 5, 2024. And the stock doubled in a matter of months. In fact, it was one of my standout recommendations of last year.
Suffice it to say, I’m thrilled with Apogee’s stock-picking results.
As Koufax earned the nickname “The Left Arm of God” for his extraordinary left-handed pitching, I would say that Apogee is my “Right-Hand Machine” for its ability to identify optimal risk-reward opportunities, with the potential to achieve 10X gains.
In effect, Apogee put a great stock right under my nose and told me to buy it.
But Dutch Bros is just one, tiny example of what Apogee can do…
The “Perfect Portfolio”
At my 10X Breakthrough event yesterday, I revealed how my system’s 10X potential unlocks and uncovers stocks that most folks haven’t heard of it – and that most investors haven’t considered.
This is one of the most exciting aspects of Apogee.
Not only does it identify great stocks on the verge of their own “perfect game,” or huge upside moves, but many are virtually unknown.
My system starts with 14,000 stocks per day, and filters those down through a series of 10 gates, until it arrives at just a handful of names. Many days, Apogee identifies only one or two (or zero) stocks as “Buys.”
It is a very rigorous test. And a very exacting one, to boot.
I detailed all of the nuts and bolts of my Apogee system in yesterday’s broadcast. I also reveal Apogee’s first five “official” recommendations – ticker symbols and all – free of charge.
