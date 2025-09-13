Oracle Delivered Big… but This Stealth AI Stock Could Deliver Even Bigger

Hello, Reader.
A lot has changed since 1992.
We’ve gone from CD players to Spotify, from paper maps to GPS.
But some things (excluding grunge flannels) have cycled back… like major market moves for certain companies.
Like Oracle Corp. (ORCL).
On Wednesday, the company posted its biggest surge since 1992, jumping almost 40%. That came after Oracle announced blowout guidance during its second-quarter earnings call after the close on Tuesday.
Now, Oracle may be a legendary tech “old-timer,” but thanks to savvy, forward-looking strategic planning, it has become a dynamic AI play. For starters, it provides industry-leading cloud infrastructure solutions.
As such, Oracle importantly falls into the first of four investing categories that I use to filter and group stocks…
- AI Enablers
- AI Builders
- AI Appliers
- AI Survivors
This sorting method has become increasingly crucial for investors, as we need to view every new opportunity through the lens of artificial intelligence.
This critical lens has led me to AI winners… including the now “on fire” Oracle.
So, in today’s Smart Money, I’ll detail why Oracle is set to continue on its multiyear course of outsized gains.
Then, I’ll share a free stock pick flagged by my new Apogee system. It, of course, falls into one of my four key AI categories…
And it has the potential to reach 1,000% gains.
Let’s dive in…
From “Old-Timer” to World-Class AI Play
Before I go on, it is important to note that Oracle’s earnings came in slightly under Wall Street’s expectations.
Earnings of $1.47 per share came in just shy of the $1.48 per share that analysts expected. Revenue of $14.93 billion fell short of the expected $15.04 billion, although it increased 12% year-over-year from $13.3 billion.
But its second-quarter guidance solidified investors’ confidence. The company’s remaining performance obligations (contract revenues not yet recognized) increased by 359% to $455 billion.
The jaw-dropping portion of Oracle’s earnings report was the company’s guidance that annual cloud infrastructure revenue would skyrocket from $10 billion currently to more than $140 billion by 2030. In fact, this latest guidance now puts it on track to eclipse Google Cloud’s size by 2030.
Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business is a vital component in AI’s development. But Oracle does not develop AI models internally, making it an attractive cloud computing partner for firms like OpenAI that are understandably hesitant to rely on rivals like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) or Meta Platforms Inc. (META).
Additionally, Oracle’s small but fast-growing healthcare solutions business could deliver surprisingly strong long-term growth, fueled by AI.
Oracle Health, the company’s healthcare division, announced the launch of the Oracle AI Center of Excellence for Healthcare on Thursday, which delivers resources to health systems and hospitals to deploy and optimize AI across their organizations.
When his company acquired its healthcare division after purchasing Cerner three years ago, cofounder Larry Ellison outlined a compelling plan to build a new generation of modern, secure healthcare information systems. He detailed specific benefits he expected to deliver…including enhanced AI models for researchers and drug developers.
So, Oracle has clearly transformed into a world-class AI cloud computing play.
It is a world-leading “AI Enabler,” or a company that supplies the physical materials and infrastructure required to build and operate AI systems.
We’re still in the early days of these technologies, and demand for AI computing power will only rise from here. That gives Oracle even further room to run.
I first recommended Oracle to my Fry’s Investment Report subscribers exactly one year ago. Since then, it has climbed over 80%. And I expect the stock to continue on its multiyear course of outsized gains.
Now let’s dig into where we can find potentially even bigger winners…
From Big to Bigger Gains
Rather than creating AI technologies themselves, enabler companies like Oracle support AI’s explosive growth from behind the scenes.
There are also “AI Builders,” companies that let you invest directly in AI (think chip companies),and “AI Survivors,” or “untouchable” companies resilient to AI’s disruption.
Then, there are “AI Appliers,” which are stealth AI stocks successfully integrating AI into existing business models.
My new stock-picking system, Apogee, recently identified a company in this last category.
It is Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG).
Montrose is a pretty small company, with around a billion dollars in market cap. But its business model is strong. It helps companies cut through government red tape when it comes to environmental policies. Montrose uses AI and machine learning (ML) in its operations, like environmental monitoring and data analysis.
I am sharing this company with you today because it passed all 10 of Apogee’s “10X Factors.” That means it has the potential to achieve 1,000% gains.
So, it’s a new signal primed and ready to go.
In my recent 10X Breakthrough presentation, I go into more detail on Apogee’s 10X Factors and explain how I use them to spot 1,000% winners in advance.
Plus, during the broadcast, I also teach you how to access a total of three special reports that include nine investment plays on their way to 10X gains.
Simply click here to watch my new, free broadcast.
Regards,
Eric Fry