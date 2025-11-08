Gold’s New Era — Here’s How You Can Time It Right

Hello, Reader.
If you’ve ever been slightly late for a flight, you know the sheer terror of sprinting through the airport — hoping the gate agents hold the door for just a few more minutes.
You think they’ll wait, but you can never be 100% sure. That’s why most of us get to the airport earlier than we need to.
I used that same sort of reasoning when I recommended copper supplier Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to my Fry’s Investment Report members at $12.90 in January 2020.
Was it too early? It could seem that way.
Copper and gold prices were still depressed from their 2016 selloff, and artificial intelligence was only beginning to gain traction. Besides, the Covid-19 pandemic was on the horizon.
By April, Freeport’s stock had lost half its value.
But was I upset about getting in too early?
Absolutely not.
Getting in a couple of months early was simply the cost of guaranteeing I was on the commodities “flight” I knew was coming. Here’s what I said in Fry’s Investment Report at the time of my recommendation.
[This] is a stock that could produce triple-digit gains in 2020, both because its copper production will be ramping up over the next several months, and because the copper price will likely soar toward $3.50 a pound.
And if the gold price should challenge its record high near $2,000 an ounce, all the better.
By August 2020, shares of the miner had fully recovered from their Covid-19 selloff and broken above my recommended $15 “buy limit.” Within two years, the stock had surged past $50 and delivered triple-digit gains.
To understand why that early entry paid off, you have to rewind a few years.
The end of quantitative easing in 2014 strengthened the dollar, making commodities more expensive for non-U.S. buyers and sending prices tumbling.
Then, between 2016 and 2020, a global supply glut — driven by Chinese smelters subsidized by local governments — kept copper and gold prices temporarily depressed even as demand slowed.
I knew that neither factor would last forever. At some point, Freeport’s shares would take off again.
So yes, we got to the “airport” early, waited patiently at the gate… and our flight to triple-digit gains took off right on schedule.
It was worth it.
Since my initial recommendation, my subscribers have booked triple-digit gains on FCX… twice. And nearly six years later, Freeport is still climbing higher in my Fry’s Investment Report portfolio.
In 2025, I’m happy to report that these kinds of gains are no longer just a waiting game.
On Monday, Louis Navellier, Luke Lango, and I will be teaming up with Jonathan Rose – founder of Masters in Tradingand one of the most experienced traders out there –for a special event. There we’ll show you how to make trades on stocks like these even faster and more profitably (go here to save your spot for that free broadcast).
Jonathan spent more than 16 years on the trading floors of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board Options Exchange, where he traded institutional order flow and gained firsthand insight into how commodities move in real markets.
Thanks to that experience, he’s become an expert at spotting when institutional money is starting to pour into a trade – and teaching individual investors how to do the same.
Today, I’d like to show you just how much profit can be made in this type of trading… and how you can get in on it.
The Timely Trader
You see, institutional investing forces traders to make abnormally large transactions. It’s not easy to invest a billion dollars at a time, even in the largest U.S. firms.
Additionally, institutional investors often rush in and out of the markets at the same time. When fear surges, liquidity gets sucked out of the market all at once, right as these big players are trying to hedge their risk. This causes the prices of hedging instruments to spike, making them unattractive to regular investors.
Then, once fear subsides, these big players all rush back into the market. That reduces the price of hedging instruments and triggers explosive rallies. These are golden moments for individual investors to use Jonathan’s strategy and profit from market momentum.
We saw this in the months after the pandemic, and we’re seeing it again now.
This strategy pairs well with my global macro view because it helps add the “when” to what we know will happen.
Consider gold, a commodity we talked about earlier…
Amplify Gains on Macro Predictions
In September, I warned my Fry’s Investment Report readers that bullish bets on gold – which had been the year’s best-performing asset – could be in for some volatility…
After such a strong streak, some sort of pullback would not be surprising. But I doubt this record-setting gold rally has run its course.
Prices of gold advanced another 15% before seeing an 8% drawdown in late October. It now trades slightly below the psychologically crucial $4,000-per-ounce mark. (Crossing that numerical threshold signals significant investor anxiety over the global economy and marks a new era for gold as a safe-haven asset.)
This might not matter to longtime readers of Fry’s Investment Report, who are sitting on 150%-plus gains in their current gold and copper positions. It’s all “house money” from here.
However, for those opening a new position or looking to capitalize on the dips, timing these moves can be the difference between a loss-making trade or a profit bonanza.
That’s why on Monday, November 10, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, I – along with my colleagues Louis Navellier and Luke Lango – will join Jonathan at our special Profit Surge Event. During the free broadcast, we’ll discuss how Jonathan’s trading strategy can amplify these long-term macro predictions, especially in commodity-focused trades.
When you sign up, you’ll get all three of our top stock ideas for free… and at the event, we’ll show you how Jonathan’s strategy can boost potential gains on stocks like these by 500% or more.
So if the markets feel like they’re boarding for takeoff, this is your chance to make sure you’re not still stuck in the terminal.
Because once that door closes, the flight doesn’t wait.
Click here to reserve your spot now.
Regards,
Eric Fry