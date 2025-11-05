The Power of Timing in a Global Market

Hello, Reader.
“The only problem with market timing is getting the timing right,” the legendary investor Peter Lynch once remarked.
A perpetual but tricky factor, timing is the key to any successful trading strategy. And coupled with timing, my strategy has always been big picture. The technical term is “global macro investing.”
I’ve always started the process by looking at worldwide financial phenomena. That’s the global.
Next, I’m looking for major economic trends that create unique investment opportunities. That’s the macro. Only then do I drill down to find the stocks poised to ride those trends.
For instance, the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME) advanced 20% from August 2019 to January 2020, while several individual stocks in that exchange-traded fund jumped twice as much. This move signaled the beginning of much larger gains to come.
At the time, most major mining and resources stocks were still trading 70% below the highs they reached in 2011. The valuation of the S&P Metals and Mining Select Industry Index was nearly 70% lower than the valuation of the S&P 500.
From a valuation standpoint, resource stocks were never cheaper than they were then.
So, I predicted that the commodity sector was a coiled spring ready to produce shockingly strong results in 2020.
And, this time, I timed the market right…
Macro Trend to Major Gains
I grabbed the copper ring on January 10, 2020, when I recommended Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to my Fry’s Investment Reportsubscribers.
By reputation, Freeport is primarily a copper company. Sounds a bit boring… but a growing percentage of its copper production will come from the company’s new high-tech leaching operations, which can extract copper for less than $1 a pound. That’s about one-third of the company’s typical cost.
Therefore, as Freeport boosts the volume of copper it produces from leaching operations, its average cost of copper production will fall.
Freeport is also leveraged by the AI buildout.
Now, the terms “artificial intelligence” and “copper miner” do not obviously relate to one another. But in the case of Freeport, they do. The technology provides critical input to the new leaching processes Freeport is pioneering.
Freeport began experimenting with AI technologies across its mining operations as early as 2018, when it began testing an AI machine learning model at its Bagdad copper mine in Arizona. This machine learning model uses data from sensors around the mine to “tailor” the ore-processing method to each of the seven distinct types of ore that come from the Bagdad mine.
Since Freeport’s initial testing and refinement of its AI processes proved successful, the company will be deploying them at most of its other mines as well.
The company estimates that systemwide implementation of its AI models would yield an additional 200 million pounds of copper per year, generating about $350 million–$450 million in EBITDA per year.
Moreover, AI may seem like it’s just software — but it’s built on metal.
Data centers are physical organisms: endless copper wiring, aluminum transmission lines, transformers, cooling systems, and precision gold-plated contacts linking server blades and switches. So when copper prices hit a record high after Morgan Stanley projected the largest supply deficit in 22 years, it was the market flashing its brightest warning light in a generation.
Freeport, America’s premier copper producer, sits right at the heart of this supply squeeze. The company recently faced a temporary setback after a September landslide slowed operations at its world-class Grasberg mine in Indonesia — the second-largest copper deposit on Earth and historically its lowest-cost producer thanks to significant gold byproduct output. That event drove a fast 22% selloff as the market price-adjusted for reduced near-term production.
But here’s what matters for investors: The majority of Freeport’s copper production remains fully intact, copper prices are surging to all-time highs, and higher prices dramatically expand margins. With U.S. unit cash costs around $3.37 per pound, every 10% rise in copper prices can lift Freeport’s operating cash margins by nearly 30%.
In other words: A tight supply environment magnifies upside for a producer with leverage to price — and FCX has it.
Since I recommended Freeport back in 2020, my subscribers have cashed in for partial gains of 151.55% and 216.74%. The company is currently up over 200% in my Fry’s Investment Report portfolio.
There’s a reason why I’m telling you all of this today. You now have a chance to get in on macro trends – and gains – like my Freeport recommendation even faster, with shorter-term trades.
Here’s how…
Similar Trends, Traded Differently
My colleague Jonathan Rose, founder of Masters in Trading and one of the most experienced traders on Wall Street, has spent nearly three decades trading everything from equities to futures.
Like me, Jonathan also looks at macro signals. And his trading strategy, which couples real-time order-flow confirmation, has also led him to major success in the commodities market.
Basically, he tracks similar opportunities as I do… but he trades them differently
And with his unique trading strategy, he is able to make rapid gains.
Here’s one such example…
On June 30, Jonathan shared a message inside his private online community that altered the financial lives of many people. He wrote, “We’re seeing a lot of bullish activity in a stock called MP Materials, let’s take advantage of it.”
If you’re not familiar with MP Materials Corp. (MP), they are the only miner of rare earth minerals in the United States.
Using his unique trading strategy, Jonathan made 1,234% gains in only 12 days from a combined trade on MP Materials.
Essentially, in Jonathan’s trading strategy, not only is the “timing right,” but “time is money”…
Time Is Money
I’ve been studying Jonathan’s research closely for a while now.
But I really started to take notice about a year ago after we met at a private investing conference in D.C. We chatted about his unique approach of trading around Wall Street’s hidden bets.
His strategy is a brilliant one that uncovers big trade setups. And his screener, which helps uncover what he calls “unusual Wall Street activity,” is his ultimate edge.
In his trading strategy, time really is money. So, the faster you can exploit these opportunities, the faster you can compound any of your gains. It’s not guessing, and it’s not patterns; it’s math and transparency. He is simply following real money in real time.
This is why Jonathan’s track record is so impressive.
There’s no one else in this space who’s applying his unique approach. He’s at the top of my list of people you should be following if you’re a trader.
Regards,
Eric Fry