How to Create a “Golden Portfolio” in an Overcrowded Tech Market

In September 1977, NASA launched Voyager 1 into the outer solar system. This spacecraft, which is still active today, carried unique and precious cargo…
A collection of music on a Golden Record.
The 90-minute compilation was designed to convey the diverse richness of Earth’s cultures. It was, essentially, humanity’s “message in a bottle” to the universe – and any other beings that might be out there.
It featured classical music, from Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart; popular songs, like Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode”; and traditional music from around the world, including a Navajo chant, Azerbaijani bagpipes, and a Peruvian wedding song.
The image below shows the Golden Record, including etched instructions to any extraterrestrials out there.
I share this story not to focus on the feats of space travel, but to impart a key lesson about the importance of diversification.
Like the Golden Record, your portfolio should feature a diverse set of companies.
Consider this: Several of the Magnificent Seven companies are set to report their quarterly earnings this week. Although these companies remain immensely profitable, the cost of creating competitive AI infrastructure is massive and rising, while the ultimate payoff is becoming less certain and immediate.
Much of Big Tech is priced for perfection. And when expectations are that high, there is little room for error, and even less room to grow. So, it is time to adjust to a world where the Mag 7 stocks do not produce robust cash flow and fat profit margins as reliably as they did in the past.
Now is the time to diversify away from richly valued tech and toward resilient, real-world value.
To be sure, many of the stock market winners of the next decade will emerge from technology breeding grounds like Silicon Valley. But many winners will also spring from non-tech locales – either because they are enabling AI, applying AI, or possess a durable immunity to it.
A balanced portfolio, therefore, should feature companies that are successfully riding the AI wave, as well as companies that the wave cannot ever wash away.
These are the “AI Survivors.”
They are enterprises that produce physical products or services that AI cannot replace.
Take agriculture companies, for example. No matter how sophisticated AI becomes, humans will want to eat avocados and bananas – and AI can’t grow or pick them.
And this past week here at Smart Money, we talked about several other ways you can diversify your portfolio, including investing in foreign stocks and commodities like copper.
And this past week here at Smart Money, we talked about several other ways you can diversify your portfolio, including investing in foreign stocks and commodities like copper.
Take a look below
Smart Money Roundup
January 21, 2026
With “1-in-2” Odds AGI Hits by 2030, Here’s What to Do Now
Anthropic recently rolled out Claude Cowork, a new AI agent that turns the Claude AI assistant from a chat-only helper into a more actions-oriented digital collaborator. It is able to perform tasks at a level that signals AGI’s imminent arrival.
So, I’ll explain the details behind Claude’s new AI agent and how it hints at what we should expect from AGI. Then, I’ll reveal the safest and most profitable ways to prepare.
January 22, 2026
Circle These Dates: The Market’s Next Big Windows
Market moves are not purely random or headline-driven. Instead, there are recurring windows – measurable, testable, and historically reliable – that quietly shape returns year after year.
January 24, 2026
Greenland Headlines Fade… but the Market Risk Doesn’t
As headline geopolitical tensions cool, the underlying pressures on the greenback remain. So, Tom Yeung shares how declining global confidence in the U.S. dollar – driven by geopolitical tensions and a slowing U.S. economy – could trigger further depreciation.
He also looks into what a dollar decline means for investors like us. Then, he shares how you can reduce dollar dependence in your portfolio in order to stay ahead of a potential continued slide.
January 25, 2026
The U.S. Government Just Picked Its Next AI Winners
The U.S. has quietly shifted from free-market globalism to a government-directed mobilization to win the AI race. This echoes past moments like the Manhattan Project and Apollo Program, where Washington partnered with private industry, cleared obstacles, and moved massive capital to achieve strategic dominance.
Luke Lango joins us to share how a government-led mobilization is reshaping markets, rewriting investment rules, and creating the next generation of winners.
