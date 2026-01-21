With “1-in-2” Odds AGI Hits by 2030, Here’s What to Do Now

Hello, Reader.
If you play the lottery, you’re likely aware that one of the Powerball’s tri-weekly drawings is tonight. I mention this anticipated spectacle because of its stupefying statistics.
The odds of winning a prize in this multistate lottery are 1 in 38… while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
In other words, not great. That’s a small needle, large haystack.
So, let’s take a look at something with a better chance of happening…
1 in 6.
That’s the amount of people using generative AI tools worldwide, according to a recent report from Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) AI Economy Institute.
The report says that “global adoption of artificial intelligence continued to rise in the second half of 2025, increasing by 1.2 percentage points compared to the first half of the year.”
And the odds that AI usage will rise in 2026 are virtually 100%. That means AI everywhere, all the time. In our personal, everyday lives… and, as of now, in our professional lives.
Last week, Anthropic rolled out Claude Cowork, a new AI agent that turns the Claude AI assistant from a chat-only helper into a more actions-oriented digital collaborator.
In other words, you can delegate work to Claude, and it actually does the work for you. No coding or complex setup required.
Now, although Cowork is working independently in some serious ways, that doesn’t mean it’s fully autonomous. When that occurs, we’ll be looking at artificial general intelligence (AGI).
To refresh, AGI is when computers gain free will. When this technology arrives, AI models will start coding themselves and training each other, and humans will no longer have any idea how or why the models are doing what they’re doing to achieve their goals.
However, Cowork is still able to perform tasks at a level that signals AGI’s imminent arrival.
So, in today’s Smart Money, I’ll explain the details behind Claude’s new AI agent and how it hints at what we should expect from AGI. Then, I’ll reveal the safest and most profitable ways to prepare.
That way, you can increase your odds of profiting on the Road to AGI – no lottery ticket required.
Let’s jump in…
Meet Your New AI Coworker
Think of Cowork, well… as your new, quick-learning coworker.
Instead of giving instructions, users can type a task for Cowork to carry out – like “reorganize messy folders,” “summarize documents,” or “assemble reports” – and the tool will simply do it.
Cowork can read, edit, create, rename, organize, and generate files inside authorized folders. Users can explicitly choose which folders the AI can work in. It will then only touch files in that space, and access can be revoked at any time.
And once a task is set, Cowork can work on it in the background and even handle multiple tasks sequentially or in parallel. It will report on progress as it works and ask for clarification before making major changes.
Cowork’s wide-ranging capabilities – paired with the fact that it doesn’t require constant context or retraining – set the stage for what we can expect from AGI.
With Anthropic’s new digital coworker, we are essentially being spoon-fed tastes of AGI before it permanently and irreversibly impacts the world… and rocks the stock market.
In an interview with Bloomberg just yesterday, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says that he believes AGI has a 50% chance of arriving by 2030.
That’s 1-in-2 odds, and a bet worth making.
Here’s why…
How to Position Yourself Before AGI Arrives
Carefully investing in today’s AI market matters more now than ever before, especially since advancements are increasingly influencing market movement.
For example, after Anthropic’s announcement last Monday, the stocks of major enterprise software companies – including Salesforce Inc. (CRM), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and Intuit Inc. (INTU) – pulled back significantly. That’s because tools like Cowork are a threat to recurring software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenues.
Clearly, investors believe that powerful, autonomous workplace AI will reduce demand for traditional software subscriptions.
But it’s important to note that powerful AI will also impact other, unsuspecting sectors.
Since ChatGPT kicked the AI Revolution into high gear back in 2022, the best ways to invest in the technology have evolved. What you’re betting on now may not be the sure thing it once was.
And what’s coming is more important to look at than ever.
Fortunately, I have an AGI roadmap to building “futureproof” wealth. Here are the avenues…
- Investing in AGI: buying stocks in companies that are providing key parts of the infrastructure that will accelerate AI technology toward AGI – for example, the raw materials found in AI chips.
- Investing alongside AGI: getting in on the companies primed to rise in tandem with superhuman AGI, like land companies set to profit off the data center boom.
- Investing in “stealth” AGI: betting on companies that will put AI to work for them with the goal of reaping huge gains in efficiency, productivity, and profits, like those in the biotech sector.
I share more companies and sectors that will benefit from AGI’s arrival in my special Road to AGI broadcast.
AI will continue to infiltrate our lives, taking over more day-to-day tasks that we’ll eventually leave entirely in its digital hands. Cowork is a clear precursor to this reality.
So, investors can either see this moment through a narrow lens, backing household AI names that have already captured most of their profit potential… or they can realize that investing in today’s AI age requires a multifaceted approach.
To increase your odds of profiting from AGI’s imminent arrival, click here.
Regards,
Eric Fry