Welcome to Thursday! It promises to be another busy day in the news, and the stock market, as Americans await more updates on election results. Keep an eye on battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. All have promised to release more votes throughout the day.
Latest Updates:
- Airbnb Will Make Its IPO Filing Public Next Week
- Stocks Open Higher to Kick Off Thursday
- Initial Jobless Claims Remain Stubbornly High
- The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.49%
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.28%
- The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 3.85%
- The Russell 2000 opened higher by 0.05%
Airbnb Will Make Its IPO Filing Public Next Week
[Thursday, November 5, 9:57 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Investors are likely cheering news that Airbnb will make its filing for an initial public offering available to review next week. The company has met no shortage of challenges, including the novel coronavirus. But the short-term rental and travel experience business is still planning to hit the Nasdaq Exchange in what will be one of the largest debuts in 2020. Plans to release the filing next week keep Airbnb on track for a listing in December.
Why does this matter? After a summer rush toward IPOs, Airbnb offers something a bit more familiar. Investors have likely used it, they understand its business model. Plus, as we start to see travel demand rebound, Airbnb could represent a seriously high-growth stock.
One more thing to note: Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is racing higher this morning after its quarterly earnings report. The travel company shared it saw a huge uptick in summer travel demand before the second wave of the coronavirus gained steam. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is similarly rallying today. We know people want to travel, especially after largely being cooped up inside since March. Although December poses coronavirus challenges, Airbnb could been in for good times once cases come down and demand comes back up.
Keep this IPO on your radar.
Stocks Open Higher to Kick Off Thursday
[Thursday, November 5, 9:34 am]
Initial Jobless Claims Remain Stubbornly High
[Thursday, November 5, 9:07 am]
Investors learned Thursday morning that 751,000 Americans filed for initial jobless claims in the past week. The narrative here is that these claims remain stubbornly high — dropping just 7,000 claims from the previous report. There are two other things to note. Economists were calling for 735,000 initial jobless claims this week, meaning this report is worse than those expectations. The other thing to note is a bit more positive. While we have seen wildly elevated claims levels since early March, Thursday marks the tenth straight report that comes in below the 1 million threshold.
What to watch? Election results will certainly matter here. Investors are still betting that a victory by former Vice President Joe Biden would bring a generous stimulus package. If that happens, enhanced unemployment benefits and direct payments could help offset the toll of continued unemployment.