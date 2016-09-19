Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 7 Glitch Stops Cellular Service

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a glitch present in the iPhone 7. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone 7 Glitch: Owners of Apple’s new iPhone 7 are reporting a glitch that won’t let them make calls or use data, reports AppleInsider. The glitch apparently occurs after a person turns off Airplane Mode on the iPhone 7. For some reason, cellular service doesn’t return when the feature is shut off. The tech company is currently looking into the problem. Current fixes include rebooting the device and removing and re-inserting the SIM card. There’s also been some reports that claim the company will replace the iPhone if the problem continues.

iPhone 7 Hissing Noise: New reports claim that some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus owners are hearing hissing sounds coming from their smartphones, MacRumors notes. These users claim that the device starts to make a hissing noise when being used a lot. It’s possible that this sound is a “coil whine.” This can occur when a processor is performing actions and isn’t dampened properly. Some owners have gotten their devices replaced due to the sound and it is unknown how many devices are affected.