Ford Motor Company (F) Isn’t Just an Automaker Anymore

Think Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is a car company? Think again. Sure, Ford is superficially categorized as an automobile maker, and Ford stock trades on its various metrics as an automaker … but that’s an antiquated description.

So what is an investment in F stock, then, if the company is not an automaker? Not to wax too philosophical, but a holding in Ford stock is a holding in an idea and an ideal.

The company has spent the past few years rethinking what mobility will look like in the future. And, as it turns out, it’s going to look at lot different than it did in the recent past.

More important to owners of Ford stock, the iconic company is on the leading edge of the paradigm shift.

Rethinking Everything

Early this month, Ford Motor’s futurist, Sheryl Connelly, posted the company’s 2017 Trends report, which lays out what Connelly/Ford expect to really motivate consumers in the coming year.

What’s a futurist? It may be easier to describe it by first explaining what it isn’t.

A futurist is not an economist, nor a market researcher or consultant, and certainly not a design engineer. Rather, a futurist is someone who dives deeper into the psyche of consumers to figure out what they really care about (even when they, themselves, may not know what makes them tick on a subconscious level). And, even though Ford sponsored the study, the report isn’t necessarily about automobiles.

That, of course, raises the follow-up question: What does this report have to do with Ford stock?

Answer: Directly, nothing. Indirectly, a lot.

While it may be tough for Ford executives to connect the dots created by the 2017 Trends report with its role as an automaker, it’s telling that the company is thinking in this overarching way. Indeed, it’s telling that Ford even has its own futurist on staff (note that General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) employs them as well).

As for what this means to Ford in 2017 and beyond, the report is broad. A handful of hot buttons stand out, though. One is the notion that trust is everything. Another is the premise that access and experience are more important than outright ownership and status. Still another is the idea that too much (gratuitous) technology isn’t a good thing.

These themes, among others, are the underpinnings of Ford’s 10-year roadmap.

Initiatives

As evidence that Ford is increasingly more of a functional-mobility/lifestyle company and less of a mere automobile manufacturer, one only has to look at some of the initiatives it’s taken on.

FordPass: Back in January, when Ford introduced an app that can hail a ride, be used as a wallet, and even book (and pay for) a parking space, consumer curiosity was piqued, even if the market was a bit confused. Interestingly, FordPass works even for users who don’t own a Ford car.

In retrospect, FordPass is a platform that can position the automobile manufacturer as a provider of seamless transportation solutions.

