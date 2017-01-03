Here at Zacks, we don’t generally classify stocks as “cheap” or “expensive”, and rather than looking at the stock’s face value, we have a system that puts an emphasis on earnings estimate revisions to find stocks that will hopefully be winners for investors.

That being said, low-priced stocks can be attractive to smaller investors that can’t necessarily afford large stakes in companies with higher priced stocks. When looking at these low-priced stocks, we can look at the same trends in growth, value, and momentum and apply the Zacks Rank to properly analyze the potential that these companies have.

We also know that “growth” stocks—those that are displaying strong sales and EPS growth trends—are some of the most exciting picks in the market, as these high-flyers can captivate investors’ attention and produce big gains as well.

With all of this in mind, check out these three growth stocks that are currently trading for under $10 per share.

All of these companies currently hold a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an “A” grade for Growth in our Style Scores system.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)

Prior Close: $3.29

Ceragon Networks Ltd ( CRNT ) is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Our current consensus estimates for the quarter ending in December would reflect EPS growth of 125% and sales growth of 6.17%. Next quarter we expect the company to post sales growth of over 21%.

In fact, Ceragon recently announced that it received over $60 million in orders from a mobile operator in India. Now feels like a good time to get in on CRNT before it totally takes off.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

Prior Close: $9.52

AK Steel Holding Corporation ( AKS ) produces steel products for automotive, appliance, construction and manufacturing markets. While the company faces tough year-over-year comparisons for the quarter ending in December, we do expect to see it post EPS growth of over 360% next quarter. Our consensus estimates also show this triple-digit EPS growth continuing into next year.

On top of this, AK Steel’s ROE of 8.96% smashed the industry average of 3.07%. It’s also worth noting that the company also holds “A” grades for Value, Momentum, and VGM.

