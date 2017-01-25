American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Doing Away With In-Seat Screens

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL ) is making a major change to its in-seat screens.

In fact, the airline is eliminating a feature that was once a staple of in-flight seats in the form of screens that are attached to the back of seats. American Airlines made the decision based on the fact that we live in a time of tablets, laptops and smartphones where most content is consumed using one’s personal device.

In-seat screens were once an iconic part of the flight experience, especially during long cross-country trips, as well as international journeys. However, the next generation of Boeing Co 737 Max (NYSE: BA ) plans will replace this feature with a new functionality that will allow you to consume content in flight.

American Airlines is rolling out free entertainment to passengers that can be accessed on their mobile phones, tablets and laptops. The selection that will be issued includes a selection of family-friendly movies, TV shows and live television.

Additionally, buying Internet will allow you to stream content from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). Many Wi-Fi options that are available during flights don’t allow you to stream movies or video with many of the major airlines.

Additionally, the new satellite Internet will be exponentially faster than the Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO ) option that exists at the moment.

AAL stock surged 0.8% Wednesday afternoon.

